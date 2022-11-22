Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two vehicle crashes without injury Monday:
• At 6:01 a.m., for a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 31 off ramp to U.S. 10 in Amber Township;
• At 9:11 p.m., for a single-vehicle crash on Schoenherr Road south of Decker Road in Branch Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Monday:
• At 7:30 a.m., on Jebavy Drive north of Fisher Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 9 p.m., on U.S. 31 freeway north of Meisenheimer Road in Summit Township.