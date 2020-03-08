Spring is officially here when Lakeshore Garden Masters club announces their first meeting of the year.
For over 20 years the Lakeshore Garden Masters have excited gardeners from Muskegon and Ottawa counties with informational speakers, hands-on workshops, field trips and volunteering at the Monet Garden in Muskegon. Gardeners of all levels are urged to attend monthly meetings. Get a 2020 calendar of all meetings by contacting Susan Thorpe at 248-310-2312
First meeting will be March 23 at 6:00 p.m. to join the potluck or 6:30 p.m. for presentation only. This will be a general business meeting to update everyone on what’s new for 2020 and dust off our gardening skills.
For the potluck bring a dish to pass, your table setting and beverage.) at Muskegon’s Hackley Public Library Lower Level meeting room. Guests are $5, members free.