GLIAC postpones all sports until at least ’21

The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) announced Wednesday morning that it is postponing all sports competition until at least Jan. 1, 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to a press release issued by the conference, the decision was made following an unanimous vote by the GLIAC’s Council of Presidents and Chancellors. GLIAC fall sports include football, volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer, women’s tennis, men’s and women’s cross country, and men’s and women’s golf. Northwood University Athletics Director Dave Marsh called the decision both “heartbreaking” and “right.” “Throughout the summer, our consistent priority has been the health and safety of our student-athletes and campuses. Moving the seasons to the second semester gives us the best chance to provide student-athletes with a positive athletic experience,” said Marsh, referring to the conference’s stated desire of offering competition to fall sports teams in the spring. “We are currently working with our coaches and our staff to safely have practices, workouts, and team activities during the fall so student-athletes can still engage with their teammates and strive to get better for their season. “A big part of succeeding in athletics, and in life, is adapting to adversity and responding in a positive, creative way to make the best of situations,” Marsh added. “Our student-athletes will have that opportunity; it will just look a lot different.” The press release also noted that GLIAC student-athletes will be able to practice and train in adherence to NCAA, institutional, local, and state safety guidelines. “Our council of presidents and GLIAC athletic directors weighed this decision from every angle, hoping to find a feasible option for student-athletes to compete this fall, but in the end, the potential risks to student-athletes, coaches, support staff, and fans made fall competition impossible,” Dr. Richard Pappas of Davenport University, the GLIAC’s Council of Presidents and Chancellors chair for 2020-21, said in a written statement. “Plans to provide fall teams with competition opportunities during the spring semester are a priority for the league,” Pappas added. “We look forward to getting our student-athletes back on campus so they can resume training, and our members remain devoted to providing a quality student-athlete experience despite these challenging circumstances.” The release noted that the conference will continue to monitor developments pertaining to the pandemic “to best determine a competitive structure during the second semester.” The released added that the GLIAC’s schedule for winter and spring sports will be announced at a later date. GLIAC Commissioner Kris Dunbar said that deciding to suspend fall sports was “extremely difficult.” “After thoroughly reviewing federal, state, and NCAA SSI (Sport Science Institute) and Board of Governors guidelines, it became apparent that (the challenge of) conducting contests and championships this fall was insurmountable,” said Dunbar. “My frustration and sadness for the coaches, student-athletes, families, and fans is unmitigated. The league will continue to work on protocols for a safe return for our athletic programs, with the health and safety of our student-athletes and staff taking the highest priority.” Marsh noted that the pandemic is forcing administrators and officials to make tough decisions in uncharted territory. “Most of us in the athletic world are currently having to make very difficult, complicated decisions -- decisions we never envisioned ever having to make,” he said. “Whether it’s the MHSAA, NCAA, MAC, Big Ten, or GLIAC, we are all in the profession to serve student-athletes because we believe in the power of athletics and the value of the experience of competition and being part of something bigger than yourself. “While these decisions are agonizing to make, and we may not all end up with the same outcomes, I can assure you it is with the well-being of student-athletes, our institutions, and communities as the priority,” he added. “My prayer is that we would rally together as a community and persevere through this difficult time and, hopefully, come out better through it all.” ___ (c)2020 the Midland Daily News (Midland, Mich.) Visit the Midland Daily News (Midland, Mich.) at www.ourmidland.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
