GRANT TWP. – The costs of planned road improvements in the township this year will be lower than expected, but the savings will not be enough to allow more road work to be done.
Township Supervisor Roger Schmidt announced at the March 3 township meeting that he learned from Oceana County Road Commission Managing Director Mark Timmer that the bids came in for asphalt on this summer’s road construction.
Schmidt said that the low bid will save the township $15,000 from the the estimated cost of $373,000 for planned road projects this summer.
While it will save the township money, Schmidt said the savings will not be enough to add more work this summer. The township board approved three road projects at its February meeting, but held off on a fourth because it did not have enough funds. The fourth project, improving a stretch of Webster Road, or 108th Avenue between Cleveland Road and Wilke Road would exceed the available funds by $40,000.
The road work in Grant Township scheduled for completion in 2020 is:
72nd Avenue — Webster Road to Winston Road — 5,500 feet; overlay 2:25” by 22’.
Tonawanda Drive — Oceana Drive to Segola Trail, 2,475 feet; crush/shape/pave 3” by 26’. 13A asphalt (includes valley gutter).
Tahoe Trail at Lake Tahoe.