The DNR Outdoor Skills Academy classes includes a session on Bluebird and Next Box Basics on March 14 at Hoffmaster State Park in Muskegon.
Participants will learn to attract bluebirds with carefully maintained nest boxes. This class will cover how to discourage predators and parasites, pros and cons of different box designs, and how and where to mount them. Cost is $40 and includes lunch, a nest box kit, a book and other materials.
Registration for the class and other Outdoor Skills Academy courses is now open. See a full calendar of classes at Michigan.gov/OutdoorSkills.