ANN ARBOR — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said it is impossible to predict how he will feel Saturday when he isn’t leading his team onto the field, while he serves the first of a three-game university-imposed penalty as part of Michigan’s response to an NCAA investigation.
Harbaugh has assigned different coaches to handle the head-coaching duties for these first three games, when he is not permitted to be in Michigan Stadium nor on the football premises.
“I’ve heard people comment it’s a slap on the wrist,” Harbaugh said Monday of the three-game self-imposed suspension. “It’s more like a baseball bat to the kneecaps or to the shoulder. I equate everything to football. I’ve never missed three games, unless it was for a broken arm or a dislocated shoulder.”
Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter will be the interim head coach for the East Carolina game on Saturday. Against UNLV in Game 2, special-teams coordinator/safeties coach Jay Harbaugh and running backs coach/run game coordinator Mike Hart will share the job, Harbaugh coaching the first half and Hart the second. Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore will coach the primetime game against Bowling Green. Moore is not coaching the season opener, as he serves a one-game penalty as part of a negotiated resolution the NCAA approved.
Harbaugh, who is coaching the team during the week and hasn’t decided where he will watch the games he’s missing, will return to the sideline as coach Sept. 23, when Michigan opens the Big Ten slate against Rutgers.
Michigan announced last Monday the decision to self-impose a three-game suspension for Harbaugh, game days only, in response to an NCAA investigation, specifically a Level I charge against Harbaugh for allegedly lying to and misleading investigators looking into Level II recruiting violations. Self-imposing a suspension suggests a good-will effort by Michigan in the hopes that as the NCAA process continues, it will not add further penalties. The Committee on Infractions earlier this month rejected a negotiated resolution that would have suspended Harbaugh for four games this season.
Harbaugh routinely praises his coaching staff and said it was not difficult coming up with the plan for who will replace him.
“All 10 coaches are tremendous and talented,” Harbaugh said. “I think it’s what’s best for our team. Tremendous opportunity for each one of them to have the experience of managing the game. I know their preparation is going to be the fullest, at the max, and that’s going to be the best thing for our football team.
“When you’re the head coach during a game, and you’re the guardian of victory, that’s a tremendous responsibility and you understand complementary football. It’s not just defense; it’s not just offense; it’s not just special teams — it’s the whole team. I know they’re gonna be great at it, and I think it’s the best thing for the team.”
Moore will not be on the field Saturday because of the one-game suspension, as The Detroit News reported Saturday night, a result of the NCAA Committee on Infractions accepting a negotiated resolution. On Monday, an NCAA spokesman told The News it would not comment on Moore’s suspension. A Michigan spokesman also said he could not comment on Moore’s suspension.
With Moore out, quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell will call the offensive plays. Minter will call the defensive plays.
“I’m very confident in Kirk’s ability,” Harbaugh said. “He’s been preparing. When you talk about being dialed-in for a game, he’s getting as dialed in as well as anybody I’ve ever seen.”
Harbaugh said he’s been told he will be able to elevate an analyst for Game 1, so the staff is not short-handed with Moore out. Offensive line analyst Nick Gilbert is expected to have an on-field coaching job on Saturday. Harbaugh said Michigan can’t add a coach to fill his absence in any of the three games he is suspended.
“Day to day, I’ve been coaching the team. I’m continuing to coach the team,” Harbaugh said. “Some people call up and ask my wife what are we doing for the three-week vacation we’re about to take. There isn’t one. I’m coaching every single day. There will be this Saturday, the following Saturday, the following Saturday I won’t be able to be on the premises or at the game, and how am I going to react to that, what am I going to feel at that point, I don’t know yet.”
Michigan is the two-time defending Big Ten champion and is ranked No. 2 heading into this season. The players have said since late last month that if Harbaugh is suspended, they’d use that for motivation. Michigan running back Kalel Mullings said the team is focused on what they want to accomplish this season. That’s it.
“It’s definitely an unusual circumstance and unfortunate,” Mullings said Monday. “For us, the biggest thing is in order to reach all the goals we want to reach, we have to win every single game every single week, and in order to do that, we have to take each game week by week, play by play, game by game. The biggest thing in order to do that and reach our goals is just trying to make this unusual situation feel as normal as possible and try to not let the outside noise affect what we’re doing here inside this building.
“At the end of the day, we’re here for each other. We want to win and complete our goals for each other, so all the stuff that’s happening outside the building, things from people outside the building that are affecting people inside the building, we want to leave that to the side and focus on winning games. Just treating it as normal as possible, honestly.”