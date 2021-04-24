Hart baseball swept by North Muskegon

NORTH MUSKEGON — Hart’s baseball team suffered a pair of defeats at the hands of North Muskegon in West Michigan Conference play Friday, 14-1 and 16-1. Hart had six hits in the opener with Brandon VanderZanden and Rece Schlukebir each supplying two hits. In the second game, the Pirates were again checked on six hits.
Marion 11-11, Pentwater 0-1
MARION — Pentwater’s baseball team dropped a doubleheader to Marion in Western Michigan D League play Thursday in Marion, 11-0 and 11-1. The games were the first for the Falcons for the 2021 campaign. “I am very proud of our young Falcon team,” said Pentwater baseball coach Ralph Baker. “We have come a long way from the first day of practice to game night. We made some fielding errors and mental mistakes that led to big scoring innings for Marion but the Eagles hit the ball well and made us play the game.” In the first game, Blake Bringedahl took the loss on the mound as he allowed 13 hits, four walks and struck out seven over six innings. Gavi Oliveraz hit a double for the Falcons’ offense. Malichi Bigsby started in the second game with Oliveraz and Jonny Arnouts pitching in relief.
