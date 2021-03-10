When a car pulls up to the camper, Cracraft greets the patient and tells them which type of test they are getting. “We offer a nasopharyngeal test or a nares test. Each test is a nose swab, but the nasopharyngeal is the test that some patients describe as ‘tickling their brain,’ and the other is the nares test. This test is a swab of each nostril, just inside the nose, and the patients call this the ‘nice’ test. After each patient encounter, the gloves are disposed of and hands are sanitized,” she wrote in a statement for the Daily News. The hospital provides the personal protective equipment (PPE), same as in the building, and the addition of cold-weather clothing. “The nurse dons their outdoor gear under their PPE. Since it is winter time, I wear Carhartt bibs, snow boots, a fleece jacket, and winter jacket, all supplied by Spectrum Health. We have been fortunate enough to be provided with nice, warm Spectrum Health winter hats, as well. After dressing warmly, we put on our PPE: isolation gown, N95, goggles, and disposable gloves,” Cracraft wrote. Despite the cold weather, it’s not an unpleasant job. She said the gratitude and support from the drive-through patients is heartwarming. “I enjoy it. The patients have been so gracious. They are so thankful. They are concerned about not only my health and the person I’m working with, but also the staff inside the hospital,” she said. She also likes that she can use the drive-through to educate patients and answer their many questions about the virus, testing and vaccines. “This has been going on for a year and there are still a lot of people who don’t know what to do,” she said. “When you go to nursing school, one thing they drive home is to promote health and education.” The number of people needing to be tested through the camper has fluctuated. It’s used to test hospital patients before they have procedures and it’s offered to non-patients. “Lately, the hours have been getting cut because the demand is less. That’s a good thing,” Cracraft said. “Right now, on average there are 40 to 50 patients a day. Most days, 75 percent of those are being tested prior to a procedure.” The pandemic has changed healthcare and how she does her job. She said routine is a thing of the past. “As a healthcare worker, prior to this I felt I was being diligent. You go about your day and you’ve been doing (the job) for so long that it’s second nature. When this happened, we had to be more careful. It’s making sure equipment is wiped down not once but twice. You have to think about the steps you’re taking,” she said. Like many healthcare professionals, there was a point when she was concerned about not being able to go home to her family. She has three children. Spectrum Health provided hotel options for it’s employees who felt unsafe returning to their homes. Thankfully, it never came to that. “Working for Spectrum, I have never felt unsupported. We have had the resources we needed to do our jobs properly,” she said. “But even now, you don’t want to get sick.” She said this year has been stressful, despite the resources she’s provided. “And I don’t even work face-to-face with COVID-19 patients every day,” she said. She does fill in at the hospital when needed, specifically for in-patient care. “It’s going home, putting the kids to bed, sleeping, then getting up and going back to work… because they need the help,” she said. “But that’s not all the time, so I can’t even imagine working with COVID patients each day.” Cracraft said taking vacation time helped. “When I was able to take time off, I did. I just needed a reprieve,” she said. “Your whole life has changed.” Spectrum Health offers a variety of support services, including weekly employee-led virtual discussion groups, access to mental health professionals and discounts for child and animal care. She said it’s been a challenge to explain the pandemic to her kids who are 5, 6 and 12 years old. “We had to cancel Christmas plans and spring break. They don’t understand that. That’s been really heartbreaking,” she said. It’s stressors like those that make the warm words from patients while on the job so refreshing. Cracraft volunteers at the hospital vaccine clinics, which she said is also a pleasant experience. “People are excited. Patients come in and say they’ve been waiting. They are hopeful that things are going to return to normal. It’s one of those things that makes me so happy to be a nurse,” she said. Though she believes there will still be a need for the camper a while longer, there’s hope. “Hearing those words is reassuring — hearing that people are doing what they need to do to end this and get back to a normal life. Though, I don’t think we’ll ever be ‘normal’ again,” she said. From her perspective, there were a few good outcomes of the pandemic. For example, there was hardly a flu season this year. She hopes people will be more cautious during next year’s flu season. “I don’t know if it’s going to be that people will be more mindful of crowds in indoor spaces, washing their hands more or disinfecting shopping carts. Something is going to be different and that’s a good thing,” she said. Her message for the community: keep doing what is recommended by health officials to fight the pandemic. “I can see that it’s working. I can see that things are getting better for everyone,” she said.
Urgent care and general practice
For the Mercy Health facility in Ludington, there was a dramatic drop in patients early in the pandemic. The urgent care had a decrease in acute-care patients during the initial shutdown and the family health practice switched to doing as many visits using video applications as possible. “We tried to treat as many virtually that we could as opposed to having them come into the office,” said Dr. John Cooney, a family practitioner and the medical lead. The facility on Highway U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township, besides the urgent care services and the family practice, offers radiology, labs, cardiology, rehabilitation and physical therapy. The shelter in place and general caution made a big difference in the initial work-load. “Early on, people stayed at home and weren’t coming out as usual,” Cooney said. Travel to Ludington slowing down impacted the number of patients coming through the doors. With fewer people venturing out of their homes, there weren’t as many accidents during the summer season. “Travel throughout the summer was down, so we didn’t see our summer population jump up,” Cooney said. “Because people weren’t out, we didn’t see the typical lacerations or sprained ankles or broken bones like in years past.” The workplace health service was also closed and that cut down on routine work-place health physicals and work-related injuries. And there was a decrease in influenza cases. “Last year we had a more robust influenza season,” said Laurel Sawyer. Sawyer is the practice manager for both the urgent care and the family care practice. She oversees the operation of the building and staffing. Though demand was down for some of the medical care services, the healthcare providers were busy keeping up with screening for COVID-19 symptoms. When the pandemic started in March, Mercy Health opened a clinic for fever and upper respiratory symptoms. Providers from the urgent care and the family practice alternated working the clinic. “Anyone who might have had an illness COVID-19-related, we would screen and have the providers in (personal protective equipment) in the office, so we combined family practice and urgent care into one unit,” Cooney said. After restrictions were lifted, some of the services continued in person, but access to the building was closely monitored. “We used our four separate entrances to screen patients upon entering (for) their specific service. This remained in place until testing capabilities were more readily available,” Cooney said. When scheduling, the staff worked with patients to figure out if the visit should be in person or virtual. They screened for symptoms over the phone. Testing was an obstacle. “We had to do appointment-based testing early on because testing wasn’t as widely available in the first several months,” Cooney said. Amidst the changes in how and what healthcare providers were doing to stay operational, they also had to follow the state mandates and federal guidelines. “There’s ever-changing protocols as guidance from the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). We’ve adjusted,” Cooney said. “From March to now, testing has been constantly changing as far as accessibility and there are different types of tests that have become available as well as treatment protocols for people who do come down with COVID.” Communicating was key, Sawyer said. At Mercy Health in Ludington, they instituted morning huddles to discuss new information. “We gather the teams together when important messaging needs to happen,” she said. “We try to stay in regular communication with providers and staff with any changes we need to share.” They set up a COVID-19 triage hotline with nurses on the phones. “Patients can call in. If they do warrant testing, the nurses will get in touch with the primary care provider,” Cooney said. “On a week-by-week basis there could be nuanced changes as protocol is constantly updating.” Sawyer said as the medical community has learned more about the virus, the questions for the screening questionnaire have changed and so has the use of (personal protective equipment) — and those are just a few examples of how the medical world is adapting as the pandemic passes the one-year mark. Lately, the biggest demand on staff is the slurry of questions about the vaccine — where can they get it, when will it be available and any potential side effects. “It’s a huge call volume right now,” Cooney said. And just like any industry, there were hard decisions regarding staffing. “We did have a short stint when some of our staff were furloughed, however, we have all of our staff back now,” Sawyer said. “There was more work for individuals, especially early on when staff was significantly reduced. We started to bring them back mid-summer,” Cooney said. Tasks were rearranged to meet the changing needs of the facility. Some were moved to screening at the doors. Though the amount of work individuals handled early on shifted, in the long run, he said the volume hasn’t increased. “We still aren’t back to pre-pandemic as far as business goes, because we have to screen everyone who comes into the office,” he said. “That process takes time, so the ability to get people in and out of the office as quickly has decreased.” The many changes and the temporary furloughs had an impact on morale. “For staff, things were constantly changing and that certainly makes an impact. And when you’ve gone through a furlough period, there are added stressors for the remaining staff,” Sawyer said. “Initially it was job security. It was that question of whether the jobs would be back,” Cooney said. “I talked to one staff member who was furloughed. She said it was the first time that happened to her in her lifetime, and she was furloughed for two months, which affected her emotionally.” For the staff who have children, another source of stress was going home and teaching. “It was almost like going to two full-time jobs,” Cooney said. The social isolation was one of the hardest parts. Sawyer said they had to adapt their usual staff gatherings to fit the circumstances. “We couldn’t do potlucks anymore. We did staff lunches where we boxed up lunches,” she said. “It was small things like that.” Mercy Health also offers counseling for staff who want to talk to a professional. Sawyer said doing daily check-ins with all the staff has made the biggest difference for lifting people’s moods. “It’s asking that question, ‘How are you doing?’” she said.
Emergency services
The emergency ambulance services in Mason County has had its share of ups and downs since the coronavirus reached West Michigan in March 2020. The impact was felt immediately by paramedics and patients, said Jeff Stockhill, Life EMS’ director of northern operations. “For a paramedic, establishing a relationship with the patient is important — for them to see you smiling at them, there is a lot of reassurance in that. And we’re all wearing masks now,” he said. “That’s a very sad part of it.” Initially, ambulance runs were down. “On the onset, we saw a decrease,” he said. “There were a number of people who were concerned that they were going to catch COVID by going to the hospital or getting in an ambulance. No one really knew… the survivability rate, how contagious it was. The unknowns are what people struggled with.” Life EMS not only responds to emergencies, but offers transfers to and from hospitals. At the beginning of the pandemic, there were fewer elective surgeries, which cut down on those services. The shift to an increased number of runs came in the fall. “We did see an increase in November,” he said. “A lot of it was COVID-related.” The people the paramedics were treating showed symptoms and later tested positive. “We did a significant amount of emergency runs where the (person) later turned out to be positive,” he said. In some cases, people were moved to facilities that could treat a patient’s specific needs, which created a demand for transports. The patients testing positive became so commonplace that eventually the Life EMS teams were no longer informed. “We just started assuming that (the patients with symptoms) were positive,” Stockhill said. Symptoms that the paramedic teams watch for are body aches or malaise — general discomfort — fever and shortness of breath. Stockhill said obtaining the proper personal protective equipment (PPE) at the start of the pandemic was the one of the largest challenges for Life EMS. As director for four counties — Mason, Lake, Oceana and Newaygo — Stockhill had to search for masks, gowns, gloves and more to ensure the safety of his crews. “For months, my job was making sure our crews had what they needed to do their jobs,” he said. “We were always able to manage to get enough that we weren’t using expired (supplies).” Supervisors were doing twice-weekly PPE counts to determine the burn rate — how quickly they were going through the supplies. That’s since been scaled back to weekly counts. Another challenge has been adapting to the rules. The state issued 12 COVID-related protocols for emergency services to follow. Some of those mandates have changed several times over the course of the year. “The protocols are adopted by county, by the medical control authorities,” Stockhill said. “For the most part, the treatment protocols that our paramedics utilized stayed the same once they were enacted, what has changed is the call screening for our dispatch centers.” The dispatch centers had to start asking questions that screened for symptoms associated with COVID-19. Those questions were altered as researchers learned more about the virus. Stockhill said the pandemic also highlighted how essential it is to coordinate on a county level. County emergency management teams gather regularly to discuss how to best use emergency services such as fire, police and ambulance, as well as the Red Cross and local health department. He said these days, the meetings are dominated by the pandemic. “(The pandemic) showed the importance of being involved in those meetings,” Stockhill said. The Life EMS emergency personnel are screened — complete a questionnaire about symptoms and check temperatures — twice per shift. If exposed to someone who tested positive or they begin to show symptoms, the staff have to isolate themselves until they test negative. “That’s challenging, losing someone because they are unable to work,” he said. “For the most part, people have not ended up being positive.” Depending on what testing is available, this process leaves the shifts short-handed. The Mason County station hasn’t had any staff test positive. There was one operation in another county that did have several positive cases. Stockhill said he had to pull in paramedics from other counties to cover the shifts. “In our line of work, we can’t just say, ‘Everyone go home for 10 days,’” he said. “Our people have adapted very well. I give them an immense amount of credit for that.” Stockhill, a paramedic for 38 years and director for 11, also pitched in. He said he spends 24 hours per week on call and doing runs, and he’s not the only person in a Life EMS leadership position to do so. “I’m normally looking at where our staffing will be two years from now. To say that’s been shortened is an understatement,” he said. “I’m looking at staffing for next week. It’s a huge difference.” Not being able to socialize has had a major impact on the staff’s spirits, Stockhill said. “The biggest release for people who are doing this job is socialization, both at work and outside work,” he said. “When you restrict that, it creates a monotony. I don’t know how many people have told me it’s like the movie ‘Groundhog Day.’” Life EMS offers an employee assistance program that provides resources such as podcasts and webinars about coping. Stockhill said the most time-consuming change is the cleaning routine. After each run, the ambulances are disinfected and decontaminated using UV light. He said that’s been a major benefit of the pandemic. “(The ambulances) have never been more safe or germ-free. We did a very good job anyway, but there’s increased diligence,” he said. Moving forward, he expects it’s the precautionary protocols that will stick around. Before the pandemic, N95 masks were used when there was a suspected case of tuberculosis. Now, he thinks they will be used anytime there is a respiratory call. “I’d like to think we’ll return to normal, but there will probably be a new normal,” he said. “But it’s good. It’s better protection for us.”
