Hesperia Community Schools will host an organizational regular and special meeting of the Board of Education July 20 at 7 p.m. via Zoom.
Due to COVID-19 concerns and social distancing requirements, this meeting will be held electronically in accordance with Executive Order 2020-15. The public may view the meeting online with an opportunity for public comment as part of the Board Meeting Agenda.
To join the meeting online please email Vaughn White at whitev@hesp.net anytime until 6:30 p.m. on July 20, 2020. You will be sent a Zoom link to the meeting. If you wish to participate in public comments, please indicate in your email that you wish to participate at that time.