HESPERIA — Mason County Eastern’s offense struggled in a 54-18 loss to Hesperia Monday Night. The Cardinals trailed 14-4 after one, 26-11 at the half, with the Panthers taking a 40-15 lead into the fourth quarter. Lucia Huarte led the Cardinals with six points while Jessica Smith added five points. Eastern falls to 7-7 on the year and will host Brethren on Wednesday in a league match. MASON COUNTY EASTERN (18) L. Howe 1 0-2 2, Huarte 3 0-0 6, Smith 1 2-3 5, Blais 1 0-0 3, Tyndall 1 0-0 2. Totals: 7 2-5 18. HESPERIA (54) Romero 4 0-0 11, Frees 0 1-2 1, Bayle 6 4-7 16, Norberg 1 0-0 2, Slater 1 0-0 2, Joppich 3 0-0 6, Homfeld 3 1-2 7, Tinkham 3 3-4 9. Totals 21 9-15 54. MC Eastern 4 7 4 3 — 18 Hesperia 14 12 14 14 — 54 Three-point goals—Mason County Eastern (2): Smith, Blais. Hesperia (3): Romero 3. Total fouls—Mason County Eastern 11, Hesperia 6.
Manistee Catholic 30, Brethren 29
MANISTEE — After trailing by seven at the end of the first quarter, Manistee Catholic’s girls basketball team outscored Brethren the rest of the way and pulled out a 30-29 Western Michigan D League victory in Manistee Monday night. The Sabers (5-6) rebounded from an 11-4 deficit after the first eight minutes, outscoring the Bobcats, 9-6, in the second to close the gap to four, 17-13, at the half. Outscoring the Bobcats, 10-6, in the third quarter pulled the Sabers into a 23-23 tie and then the Sabers prevailed with a 7-6 edge in the fourth. “We grew up a little bit tonight,” Sabers coach Todd Erickson said. “We weathered the storm. Our turnovers were less. They did good looking for each other at the end. “A lot of things to work on. We see some good things out of what we’re doing. The girls are getting more mature, and we’re happy with that. We just have to concentrate a little bit harder under that rim.” Kaylyn Johnson was the Sabers leading scorer with 12 points while Leah Stickney added seven. Ashley VanAelst contributed five. Johnson had 14 rebounds and eight steals along with two assists. Stickney picked off four steals and grabbed five boards. Grace Kidd dished out three assists. VanAelst had three assists, five steals and four rebounds.
