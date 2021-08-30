HESPERIA — Hesperia beat old nemesis White Cloud Wednesday in its Central State Activities Association Silver opener, 25-20, 17-25, 25-15, 25-17.
Lacey McCallum got the Panthers off to a great start with a decisive serving run in the first game of the match. She posted seven service points in a row, including four aces, to put Hesperia up big early.
It was a strong serving night all around for Hesperia, which got nine aces from McCallum and three from Emma Joppich. Four different Panthers tied for the team lead in kills in the win, as Joppich, McCallum, Elli McAree and Natalee Taylor each had six. McCallum also was impressive on defense and setting, with 14 assists and 14 digs. Ali Townsend added 14 digs of her own.