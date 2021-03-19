The first hotel in Whitehall was brought down the White River by barge from the Trading Post and stood on the corner of Colby Street and Business 31. In 1862, Peter Hobler was the proprietor of what was the Union Hotel. It burned on January 1, 1870.
The second hotel built was the Cosmopolitan which was operated by A. A. Cain in 1866. Harvey Harwood and his son Eugene operated the hotel from 1877 until it burned on August 1, 1881.
The Harwood House was built in 1869 by John Gustavus and Benjamin Treat. H. Harwood, ___ Wilcox, A. M. Boice and Nelson Patterson were some of the managers. As it was located across from the Cosmopolitan, it too was destroyed in the 1881 fire.
There were ads for the Mears House found in 1877 with N. Peterson as Proprietor. In 1878 the Mears House was under the operation of Al. Wright. It was on the list of businesses destroyed in the fire of 1881.
Sometime soon after the first Whitehall fire in 1881, H. H. Harwood and his son Eugene H. built the European Hotel which was advertised as being located on the South side of Colby Street, west of the RR Tunnel. They operated the hotel until 1886, when George Schuyler was listed as Proprietor.
The New Mears Hotel was advertised as being operated by T. S. Watson in 1883. At some point the “New” was removed and it was sometimes referred to as either the Mears Hotel or the Hotel Mears until 1897.
From 1898-1899, George W. Cherryman was manager of the Mears.
In 1901, C. H. Butler came to town and reopened the Mears Hotel which had been closed for several years.
In December 1902, the Mears Hotel was purchased at auction from the Albert Mears Estate by W. D. Springer for $765 subject to a $500 mortgage.
Around 1903, C. H. Butler then purchased the hotel making several improvements to it. He had a new roof built, a new porch erected, and a cement walk laid. The name was also changed to Lou-Nita, a combination of his wife’s and daughter’s names. C.H. Butler died in 1905.
In 1906, Mr. and Mrs. Alex Gloeckner came to Whitehall and became the proprietors of the Hotel Mears.
A. Gloeckner died in 1920.
In 1928, Mrs. Alex Gloeckner sold the Mears Hotel to Enoch Peterson who remodeled and renovated it. The old wooden awning was removed and replaced with bright-colored canvass awning. An entire new front was installed with French windows in the new dining room where a Millinery store was located. The lobby was enlarged and a fire place was installed. The kitchen was built in the back of the building. In addition to the renovations to the building itself, it became known as the Colonial Inn. Peterson operated the Colonial Inn until he died in January 1938. His wife continued to run the hotel until it was destroyed by fire in May 1938.