For the third consecutive year, the entire Whitehall History Day Team advanced from the virtual district competition hosted by Grand Valley State University March 20. This year’s History Day theme is Communication in History: The Key to Understanding, and topics ranged from the invention of written language to the impact of Woodstock.
While numbers were down significantly due to the pandemic, the quality of the entries remained high. Several judges remarked about the excellence of the students’ research and analysis.
As the team prepared for competition, in order to keep people safe, coach Jan Klco invited community members to gather with the team via Google Meets for virtual practice judging sessions, which are usually held in person. Recognizing that geography was no longer a barrier to effective communication, the team then reached out to several distinguished NHD alumni from across the state and country for input. Said Coach K, “The creative problem-solving that was inspired by COVID precautions opened up opportunities that we will continue to utilize in the future. As a result of this new style of mentorship, we are optimistic about doing well at the Michigan History Day virtual state contest, sponsored by the Historical Society of Michigan, on April 24.”
This year’s History Day competitors and their entries are:
Ind. Documentary:
Ella Johnson, 11th grade, WHS: Mass Media and Martin Luther: Making Christianity Accessible to All
Laura Thielman, 9th grade, WHS: Three Days of Peace and Music: Woodstock Communicates Counter-cultural Ideals in a Divided America
Henry Chen, 6th grade, WMS: How the Roman Army Communicated
Grp. Documentary:
Liam Szegda and Griffin Lownds, 10th grade, WHS: Targeting Hollywood: HUAC Attempts to Censor Free Speech in the Film Industry
Ind. Exhibit:
Emily Olsson, 12th grade, MHS: Reading Between the Lines: Hidden Communications Reveal the Horrors of Ravensbruck
Allison Tate, 10th grade, WHS: got fear? Missing Children Milk Carton Program Raises Awareness and Anxiety in America
Bella Causie, 5th grade, Ealy Elementary: The Word Travels Fast: the Road to Written Language
Ind. Performance:
Alison Chen, 11th grade, WHS: Red Scare Sabotages American Supremacy: Miscommunication Evicts Qian Xuesen from United States Rocket Facilities and Leads to Acceleration of China’s Space Program
Meg LeaTrea, 8th grade, WMS: The Key to Understanding Coded Communications: Elizebeth Smith Friedman Unlocks Enemy Secrets, Paving the Way for a Secure Nation
Ind. Website:
Ryann Jibson, 11th grade, WHS: ENACT: Planting the Seed of Environmental Consciousness
Amelia Chen, 9th grade, WHS: Communicating Capabilities: Project Corona’s Cold War Era Photoreconnaissance Reveals Strategic Soviet Sites