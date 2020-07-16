Hockey showcase headed to T.C.
TRAVERSE CITY — Joseph Kolodziej knows how special it must feel for kids to lace up a pair of skates this summer.
Limited ice space statewide forced Kolodziej’s Detroit Pre-Draft combine — for players seeking USHL, NAHL, NCDC draft opportunities and Canadian Junior A contracts — to be moved from Novi Ice Arena to Centre Ice in Traverse City in order to “accommodate all players in a non-restrictive environment.”
The showcase took place Tuesday and Wednesday, continuing through Thursday.
It’s the last look on the ice prospective athletes get before the North American Hockey League draft this coming Tuesday.
“Most of these kids are looking to eventually play college hockey,” said Kolodziej. “What we do is we try to bring scouts to the area to come and watch them from junior hockey and college and help them create a path to get to their college hockey dreams.”
Several alumni of the combine have moved on to get drafted by NHL teams.
Recently that list includes Paul Cotter (2018, Round 4, Vegas Golden Knights), Egor Afanasyev (2019, Round 2, Nashville Predators) and Ben Storm (2013, Round 6, Colorado Avalanche).
In the past, scouts from eight different NHL programs and 100 teams overall had signed on to attend throughout the week, according to the draft combine’s website. This year Kolodziej says just a handful could attend in person because of the coronavirus pandemic and the event being moved to Traverse City from Novi.
Todd Spaulding, Executive Director of the arena, said the event was relocated toward the end of the month of June. The Detroit Red Wings, that same week, announced they’d be moving their training camp back to Detroit from Traverse City.
On the rink adjacent to the pre-draft combine, the Future Pro Goalie school hosted by Jeff Lerg met Tuesday with more ice space then they’d usually rent.
No cases of COVID-19 have been tied to hockey-related events the facility has hosted since opening June 17, Spaulding said. It opened its second rink at a later date, July 8.
“We were very busy,” Spaulding said. “A lot of groups from all over the state came here because we were one of the few rinks that were open.”
Players at the Detroit combine, which drew athletes from 12 different states and one family that flew in from Italy, donned jerseys from the event’s sponsor but also some of the area’s high school teams.
Zachary Laszkowski, from the suburbs of Chicago, wore spare gear from the Bay Reps and Jonah Pickens, from Sarasota, Florida, wore a helmet and pants that appeared to have the logo of the Traverse City West Titans on it.
Some of the players, like Sean Henry of White Lake, already had years of experience playing in the NAHL. Henry spent the 2018-19 season with the Maryland Black Bears, started the 2019-20 season with the Minnesota Magicians, then finished with the New Mexico Ice Wolves.
Others who attended, Kolodziej said, were some of the best high school players east of the Mississippi River or played on Tier I youth hockey teams.
Prospective athletes play four games across a three-day span.
“They want to be challenged,” Kolodziej said. “Most players that are serious about the game, they want to challenge themselves, and you can only get better by playing against better players.”
Some players had parents taking film in the stands or from the observation deck. Others will leave with a written evaluation from Kolodziej to take with them and to provide scouts upon request.
“We’re not looking for them to be super strong because that can be broken in over time,” Kolodziej said.
“Can they skate? Do they make good decisions with the puck? Are they in the right place without the puck? Really just the basic stuff.”
