Hospice of Michigan recently opened a new office at 1675 E. Mt. Garfield Rd., Suite 175 in Muskegon. The not-for-profit has served the Muskegon community for more than three decades and is moving to a highly functional multi-purpose space located off of U.S. 31 near The Lakes Mall.
The 1,560-square-foot office better meets the needs of the not-for-profit’s clinical care teams with increased accessibility to supplies and materials as they serve patients in the surrounding community. The location also benefits local families seeking Hospice of Michigan’s services with easy access to in-person grief support, volunteer training and events.
“Hospice of Michigan is proud to open a new office to best serve the Muskegon community,” said Renee Wiard, Director, Market Operations, West Michigan for Hospice of Michigan. “We’ve used takeaways from COVID-19 to optimize virtualization and shared spaces so our team can continue our mission of providing excellent care to every person, every time.”
Hospice of Michigan provides end-of-life care and support for anyone with a terminal illness, regardless of their age, diagnosis or ability to pay. Last year, the not-for-profit organization cared for more than 250 patients and their families in Muskegon and its surrounding communities.