The following is from the Michigan Paddle Stewards Program:
Vinegar can be a substitute for bleach
For 5.25% bleach: Add 5 mL (about 1 teaspoon) of bleach into the 16 oz. spray bottle. Fill the bottle with tap water and shake to mix.
For 8.25% bleach: Add 3 mL (just over 1/2 teaspoon) of bleach into 16 oz. spray bottle. Fill the bottle with tap water and shake to mix.
Use bleach solution to spray paddling equipment that directly contacts plants, mud and river water (kayak, paddles, etc.). Do this away from the waterbody so water and bleach runoff can be absorbed into the ground rather than enter the waterbody. When handling bleach, it is important to take appropriate safety precautions to prevent harm to your skin, eyes, and clothes.
Undiluted chlorine bleach degrades in about one year (write the expiration date on it).
Diluted chlorine bleach solution degrades after 24 hours.
Do not create more spray solution than you will need for that day.