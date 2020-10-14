Huizenga tests
positive for COVID-19
A West Michigan congressman tweeted Wednesday that he had a positive COVID-19 test result, making him the latest lawmaker to contract the disease caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, said he took the test because he planned to attend an event with Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday in Grand Rapids.
“Earlier today, I was expected to appear with the Vice President. While taking part in offsite testing protocols, I took a rapid test that came back positive for COVID-19. I am awaiting the results of a PCR test and I am self isolating until I have confirmed results,” Huizenga tweeted.
PCR tests are generally considered more reliable than rapid tests, although both are accepted indicators that someone has the disease.
Huizenga’s health forced the cancellation of a Wednesday evening debate with his Democratic opponent, Bryan Berghoef, in western Michigan’s 2nd District.
“I look forward to a conversation on the issues with the congressman, if and when his health permits,” said Berghoef, a pastor, according to a report in the Associated Press. “But until then, the health of Rep. Huizenga, his family and our entire community is our top concern.”
President Donald Trump, who caught the coronavirus recently, is set to visit Huizenga’s district this weekend.
Huizenga is at least the 21st member of c Congress to contract COVID-19, according to an analysis by USA TODAY. He would be the first from Michigan.
U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Michigan, sat in a committee hearing recently with Wisconsin Republican U.S. Ron Johnson. After Johnson announced he had contracted the virus, Peters was tested and said his results were negative. He quarantined nonetheless, and has since resumed campaign activities.
At least five state lawmakers in Michigan have had COVID-19 or are suspected of catching the disease. That includes state Rep. Isaac Robinson, a Detroit Democrat who died of suspected complications from COVID-19.
As of this week, more than 137,000 Michigan residents have tested positive for COVID-19, leading to nearly 7,000 deaths, according to the state health department.