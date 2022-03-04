The Playhouse at White Lake welcomes We Banjo 3 (WB3) back for their only scheduled show in West Michigan during their newest tour, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 8. Previously adored on the mainstage of the Michigan Irish Music Festival, WB3 has emerged as fast-rising touring darlings in the country that two of the four members now call home. The Galway, Ireland, and Nashville-based quartet—comprising two sets of brothers, Enda & Fergal Scahill and Martin & David Howley— push musical boundaries while maintaining a devotion to the audience experience. WB3 converges the shared and varied traditions of Americana, Bluegrass, and Celtic music with pop-sensible songcraft to create a signature sound.
Brilliantly commanded instruments—banjo, fiddle, mandolin, guitar, and percussion—effortlessly elevate lead singer David Howley’s propulsive voice. Live on stage, their songs carry the listener along until the band crescendos in choruses with pitch perfect harmonies. We Banjo 3 deliver their music with such palpable rapport, stunning precision, and infectious energy, it’s impossible to pigeonhole what kind of listener might suddenly consider themselves a WB3 fan. With recent performances at festivals such as Merlefest, BottleRock, Summercamp, ROMP, Wintergrass and others, enthusiasts of almost every genre of music are taking notice.
Actor/comedian and musician Steve Martin says of the band, “We Banjo 3 … are making waves … here in America. They are playing the banjo in a style that I didn’t even know could be played like that.”
Northwest Cultural Blog has said, “There are few adjectives left to describe the authenticity and the electrifying experience you get when you first see/hear We Banjo 3 live on stage … It’s the incorporation of each and every one of its members, their individual charisma, their energy, their passion and their very soul, that makes them one of the greatest live musical acts the world has to offer today.”
The Stage Right Bar and Concessions will be open for this show and masking is required for this production. Masking will be re-evaluated based on each artist agreement with incoming shows. Selective social distancing can be found for those who desire it by contacting the box office or reaching out on social media.