“The children of Mrs. Ward, who herself was a handsome woman, were attractive, fashionable, and, with the million’s the pine produced, were much sought after. The daughter but slightly older than myself, was a being of beauty and fit to grace the tinselled palace of which she was later the mistress…
“Mrs. Ward and her daughter visited relatives who lived in our town… I remember vividly the rare beauty of this girl who was then little more than a child. I had no prescience nor the benefit of a horoscope of her life or I might have dreamed of the adventurous role she was later to fill…”
Those words were written in 1954 by Luman Goodenough in his memoirs, Lumber, Lath and Shingles. Goodenough, a successful Farmington attorney who grew up in Ludington, was recalling Catherine Lyon Ward (1841-1915) and her daughter Clara. Mrs. Ward inherited the two largest sawmills in Mason County from her late husband Eber Brock Ward. She and her daughter would live a life of luxury and fame, interspersed with episodes of infamy.
The Debutante
Clara Ward (1873-1916), the little girl who had visited Ludington with her mother, inherited enormous sums of money at age three. She was well known in the social circles of Detroit, Milwaukee and Toronto; cities where her mother chose to live.
She lived a very privileged life as a youngster and was a well sought after debutante. However there were early signs of difficulties she would face later in life as evidenced by this entry in her diary, “The humble life is not for me. I must feel, must have emotions. Ordinary marriage and smug respectability appall me. I feel that it would be a joy to marry a murderer.”
The Princess
Clara, like many of the newly rich in America, would try to add to her fame (and perhaps gain a title) by associating with European royalty. On May 19, 1890 – a month short of her 17th birthday – she married a Belgian Price, Marie Joseph Anatole Pierre Alphonse de Riquet, Prince de Caraman-Chimay (1858-1937). The wedding, held in Paris, was attended by royals and dignitaries from throughout Europe and was performed by a papal nuncio.
Clara, now Princess de Caraman-Chimay, moved into the nearly 1,000-year-old Chimay Castle. She and the prince were very well known in European royal circles and travelled frequently throughout the continent. However the marriage was not going smoothly and in 1895 Clara wrote to a friend, “I am sinking to the very depths; shall soon be so low that I can go no further.”
Soon there was a different man in Clara’s life, Rigó Jancsi, a Gypsy violin player. This change in Clara’s life shocked many who knew her. The Dec. 24, 1896, edition of The Ludington Record ran this article on the front page:
“GONE WITH A GYPSY
Princess of Chimay Elopes with a Hungarian Fiddler
The Princess of Chimay and Caraman, who was a rich American girl, has ruined her life for the sake of a wretched Hungarian musician….”
Clara’s mother was not happy with this turn of events either and asked her brother, Thomas R. Lyon (1854-1909) and her brother-in-law Justus S. Stearns (1845-1933) to travel from Ludington to Europe to talk with Clara regarding her change in marital status and the pace at which Clara was spending money. Their mission was not successful and Clara and Rigó soon found themselves in a difficult financial position.
The Performer
In order to support herself Clara agreed to pose for photos used on collector’s versions of postcards and small cards placed in cigarette packs much like baseball cards today. She and Rigó sometimes performed together; he played the “fiddle” and she posed in what were at times considered quite risqué costumes. She called her art form poses plastiques; she seemed to recognize that her talent consisted only of being famous. Clara was once banned from performing at the Folies Bergère, the famous Paris nightclub, due to police concerns over her costume.
Clara would spend the rest of her life in Europe and would marry again two times attempting to find happiness; first to Peppino Ricardo, an Italian waiter, and later to Alano Cassaloto, a train station master. She died on Dec. 9, 1916, in Padua, Italy.
The website belgian-history.suite101.com summed up the life of that little girl, who once accompanied her mother to Ludington, with these words: “Despite her marriages and her money, Clara Ward Chimay died at 43, much as she had lived – alone in a crowd of people.”