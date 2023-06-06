The Mason County Garden Club has announced its June Garden of the Month at the home of Diana James-Fritz and John Fritz on the corner of 610 N. Lakeview St. and St. Mary Street in Ludington.
The Fritzes have created a landscape filled with annuals, perennials and small garden beds and art for added interest.
The front of their house has multiple flower boxes planted with a colorful array of petunias.
Their porch is highlighted with a mix of annuals in pots and hanging baskets.
John constructed a large raised vegetable garden on the left side yard that is filled with tomatoes, peppers and other vegetables. Foundation plantings include spiderwort, asiatic, stargazer, tiger and Easter lilies.
Beside the garage John and Diana built a large pond/fountain circled with rocks and a bed of self-seeding, double-headed zinnias. They are just coming up.
The front yard beds have Siberian irises, cosmos, hens and chicks and pansies. A row of hydrangeas and day lilies is on the left of the driveway. The back of the home has a secluded sitting area with a table, chairs and several varieties of hosta as foundation plantings.
Drive or walk by to fully appreciate all of the work Diana and John have invested in their garden and home.
It is early in the season, so as the weeks go by their yard will be bursting with color. Several visits will be warranted.
Visit The Mason County Garden Club’s Facebook site for more photos, or visit www.masoncountygardenclub.org.
The Mason County Garden Club is a 501c3 nonprofit organization, part of Michigan Garden Clubs/National.