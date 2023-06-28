June 24
At 11:30 p.m. Whitehall Police were called to the 1200 block of Colby St. for an unwanted person complaint. When the officers arrived at the scene, the suspect in the case first approached the officer and explained that he was with a friend and wanted to show him his old apartment and were approaching it from the wood line behind the building. They reported that someone came outside and told them to leave. The other party said they were in the apartment as they saw the two approaching the sliding door and he did tell them to leave, considering they were both strangers and the late hour, but that they had refused. The officer warned the offenders against prowling around buildings at night. No further action was taken.
June 25
An officer on patrol at 4:31 a.m. located a car occupied by three people in the parking lot of Shoreline Elementary. The officer contacted the occupants and questioned them about their activity. They claimed they had visited a friend in the area and then had trouble with their car. A computer check showed that two of the three occupants were wanted on warrants out of Ottawa County. An uncooperative 38-year-old Holland woman was taken into custody for DWLS. Another Holland resident was arrested on warrants for drug possession and resisting police. The 34-year-old man was taken into custody without incident. Both were transported to an exchange point and turned over to Ottawa deputies.
June 27
A 65-year-old Montague woman was transported to Trinity Health after being injured in a 11:42 a.m. crash. The crash occurred in the 500 block of Colby St. when a 55-year-old Montague man attempted to exit a driveway but pulled into the path of the woman who was driving east. The second driver reported he was not injured. No citation was issued.
June 29
A 3:29 a.m. traffic stop led to a passenger being transported to the hospital and being cited for possession of drug equipment. An officer on patrol made the stop after seeing the vehicle cross the lane divider on Thompson St. The officer initiated a computer check on the passengers and found outstanding warrants for a 38-year-old passenger. During the stop, the officers questioned the passengers about their activity and while taking a Muskegon Township woman into custody, noted a small glass pipe in the seat next to her. As time progressed, the woman appeared groggier and the ambulance was called and later transported her to the hospital over concerns she may have ingested drugs as the stop was made. The woman was given a citation for possession of drug equipment before leaving the scene.
June 21
Smoke Detector Activation… Block of 5700 South Shore Dr.
Medical Emergency… Block of 4700 Whitehall Rd.
Grass Fire… US-31 NB
Power Line Down… Block of 700 Colby St.
Brush or brush and grass mixture fire… Block of 4300 Winterwood
Cable Television Line… Block of 100 Spring St.
June 22
Motor Vehicle Accident… US-31 NB
Medical Emergency… Block of 4700 Whitehall Rd.
Watercraft Rescue… Block of 20 Lily Pond Rd.
Cancelled En Route… Block of 3000 Colby St.
June 23
Medical Emergency… Block of 1000 Alice St.
Medical Emergency… Block of 7500 Durham Rd.
Medical Emergency… Block of 5000 Lorenson Rd.
Smoke Scare… Block of 6400 Kedzie Blvd.
June 24
Medical Emergency… Block of 4700 Whitehall Rd.
Gas Leak… Block of 5500 Duck Lake Rd.
Medical Emergency… Block of 4700 Whitehall Rd.
June 25
Medical Emergency… Block of 3000 Colby St.
Medical Emergency… Block of 2700 Crystal Lake Rd.
Working Structure Fire… Block of 2600 Riverview Ave.
Assist Invalid… Block of 3500 Todd Rd.
June 26
Medical Emergency… Block of 1100 Johnson St.
Medical Emergency… Block of 4700 South Shore Dr.
Good Intent… Block of 1600 Bard Rd.
Medical Emergency… Block of 3300 Colby St.
Rescue, EMS Incident, No Patient… Block of 6900 US-31 NB
June 27
Motor Vehicle Accident… Block of 3300 Benston Rd.
Motor Vehicle Accident… Block of 500 Colby St.
Medical Emergency… Block of 5300 Lakewood Rd.
June 22
1748 Water emergency Lake Michigan near Lilly Pond
June 23
1655 Medical 10200 block of Old 99
June 25
1328 Assist citizen 6800 block of Post Rd.
June 26
0425 Activated CO2 alarm Peppers Trail
2305 Medical 8600 block of Meade St.
June 27
0515 Wires down 7600 block of Ravenswood St.
1040 Medical 7800 block of Old Channel Trail
June 28
0102 Medical 11500 block of Old 99