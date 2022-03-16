Artisanal Adventures

Modern technology has revolutionized the world. In this industrial age, anybody could stop by their local supermarket and buy just about anything they need, be it the clothes on their back, the food on their table or the furniture in their homes. But there are times when the “one-size-fits-all” model doesn’t quite cut it, and while mass produced goods may be cheap and convenient, they are often lacking in some other important qualities, such as durability or sentimentality. When this is the case, it’s important that we fall back on those who have kept the old trades alive. When this is the case, we seek out our local craftsmen and artisans, people who have perfected the work that they do with their hands over years and years of practice. Here are a few such people that can be found in the West Michigan area.

Manistee County - The Daily BakeHouse

If you live in or frequent Manistee and have a love of fine bread, chances are you already know about this next gem. The Daily BakeHouse is a little mom and pop bakery run by Loyda Riley and her husband, Michael Riley, whom she calls “the bread whisperer.” They opened their shop in June of 2014, after moving to Manistee from Miami and quickly became a mainstay in the community. Michael Riley has 30-plus years of cooking and baking experience and is professionally trained as a chef, but baking has always been his passion. Loyda and Michael first met as neighbors back in Miami. “He used to court me by leaving little things on my door,” she commented, adding that she would always joke about them opening a booth at the farmer’s market. Well, after they got married, they found themselves wanting a change of scenery and Manistee was it. The rest is history. At The Daily BakeHouse, Michael bakes and Loyda runs the front of the house, but they are dedicated to making artisanal breads. Such is Michael’s dedication, he used to work night shifts, preparing his breads at 10 p.m. so they would be fresh in the morning when the bakery opened at 8:30 a.m. However, after several years of this, the work began to take its toll. The couple soon realized that in order to keep going they had to put his health first and adjust their hours. Now they are open 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday to Saturday. They post the breads they bake daily on their Facebook page, some of which include caraway sourdough rye, pan rusticá, farmer’s white, and of course a cinnamon swirl. While they’re primary focus is on fine breads, customers can also appease their sweet tooths with some of the cookies, scones or biscuits that they produce on occasion.

Oceana County - LLForge

Down in the backwoods of Shelby, in Ferry Township, we have the LLForge (short for the Leprechaun Lair Forge) where Mike Bailey has spent the last 10 years of his life blacksmithing. If his name sounds familiar, then you may have seen him on the History Channel. Bailey was a finalist on a television show called “Forged in Fire,” in 2018. “Forged in Fire” is a competition-based show where bladesmiths compete to win $10,000 and a championship title. When asked how he ended up on the show, he mentioned that he watched an episode and saw somebody fail spectacularly while forging a knife from a railroad spike. Bailey, who had already been forging railroad spike knives for some years at that point, said, “a light bulb went off in my head,” and he went ahead and applied. Bailey got his start in blacksmithing back in 2012 when an accident put him out of work. He had friends who ran a forge in Hart at the time and with his recently freed up schedule, they were able to indulge his lifelong curiosity by showing him the ropes. That curiosity has since blossomed into a full-blown business which continues to grow each year. Not only does he have an Etsy shop where he sells things like Damascus knives, hand-forged coat racks, triangle dinner bells and meat cleavers, but he also started giving lessons. A few years ago, his daughter introduced him to Airbnb Experiences, where rather than booking a place to stay, customers book a timeslot to learn an activity. Now, Bailey offers classes in making railroad spike knives, making Damascus blades, forging steel roses, and hammering calla lilies out of copper. Whether you are looking to learn a new skill, share in a new experience with a loved one, or just wanting to buy a quality knife that will last, the LLForge has something to offer. Visit LLforge.com to find links to the Etsy shop, book appointments on the Airbnb website or just peruse the gallery of Mike Bailey’s impressive work.

Newaygo County - Breaking the Grain Woodworking

A good woodworker can be invaluable to a community, but they can also be hard to find. While there are plenty of hobbyists out there, an accomplished woodworker is someone who possesses both an eye for detail and a steady hand, as well as an understanding of the different strengths and properties of hard and softwoods. Luckily for West Michigan, there is Cody Felker, of Breaking the Grain Woodworking. Felker got his start in woodworking in high school where he accrued 60 to 100 hours of experience across three different semesters. “It wasn’t a ton, but it gave me an idea of what a well-equipped shop can do,” he said. After high school he pursued a higher education and even spent some time in the Air Force, where he worked at Washington State as a weather forecaster from 2015 to 2019. Once that ended, he moved back to Michigan and pursued a degree for Mechanical Engineering at Grand Valley State University before he decided it wasn’t for him. These days he is crafting beautiful furniture in his shop in White Cloud. One of his specialties is full-length laminations for butcher blocks. Rather than laminating several short boards together to make butcher blocks, he will take long cuts of boards that run the whole length of the block to create a more visually appealing pattern. He says this is the closest thing he does to production-style work. Felker’s work includes everything from mudroom built-ins and custom cabinets to handmade desks and dining room tables, and the results speak for themselves. Examples can be seen on his Facebook and Instagram pages. While his shop is located in White Cloud, he said he services “pretty much the entire greater West Michigan area.”

More from this section Artisanal Adventures

Muskegon County - Sew What

Carlos Mosqueda first opened his sewing and alteration shop Sew What in Muskegon back in 1982, but when he passed away 19 years ago, his wife, Josie Mosqueda took over the business and has since assembled a team of talented people to fill his shoes. With five different people assisting her, each with their own special skill set, they work together to fulfill the promise in the shop’s tagline, “We sew it all.” They do everything from basic repairs and alterations to bridal work and upholstery. They also do leatherwork, and so they are an important shop for bikers during the motorcycle season. This usually involves working on shoulder patches, saddlebags, and repairing riding gear, but it is truly only the tip of the iceberg for Mosqueda’s shop. They have also done things like stitch stick shift covers for vintage John Deere tractors and restore bearskin rugs. “People sometimes come in with their wedding dresses and see black leather all over and a bearskin rug, they start thinking, ‘what did I get myself into?’,” Mosqueda joked. Of course, when you are this accomplished in your field, people sometimes come to you with more important jobs as well. Mosqueda says she has witnessed her team make a child’s baptismal outfit out of their mother’s old wedding dress, recondition an old WWII bomber jacket as a gift for somebody’s veteran father, and stitch teddy bears out of the t-shirts of deceased grandparents. “That always touches me,” Mosqueda said. “That’s one of my favorite things, because it makes our customers happy.”

Mason County - Crooked Tree Custom Woodworks

If you want a piece of furniture that is uniquely beautiful as well as incredibly durable, look no further than Crooked Tree Custom Woodworks in Ludington. They specialize in crafting gorgeous live-edge pieces, such as bars, tables, benches, stools and whatever you could imagine. Another thing that sets them apart from your typical woodworker is their custom-made metal frames. The brothers who operate Crooked Tree Custom Woodworks, Mike and Greg Malkowski, also operate their own metal fabrication business, Star Ingenuity LLC, and they have over 10 years of experience in that field. With the metal framing and the incredibly durable finishes they use on these products, their furniture is even suitable for outdoor use, as well as indoor. “Well, it came about, when one of our friends called and said, can you make a dining room table with a live edge?” Mike and Greg Malkowski reminisced about their humble beginnings. Not long after that, they were displaying some of their creations at the Ludington Art Festival in 2019 with no intentions of making a business out of it. It all kind of snowballed from there and now they are making some of the most beautiful live-edge furniture in Michigan, including the ever-so popular epoxy resin river tables. They do have a shop, and some of their available products can be viewed on their website, crookedtreecustomwoodworks.com, but they also make orders according to their customers’ specifications. If you want to see their catalog in person, or if you would like to begin your own custom order, you will need to set up an appointment. Contact info can also be found on their website.

Lake County - The Plump Pumpkin

Rounding out our list is a unique little shop tucked away in the small town of Luther. The Plump Pumpkin is many things. A pottery studio, a soapery, and a coffee roastery among them. On their website, plumppumpkin.com, they define themselves by saying, “The Plump Pumpkin is a meeting place and gallery for a group of like-minded Michigan artists using natural, local materials to craft goods that deliver a timeless feel.” Their store is located in a historic building, The Grange Hall, the oldest building in Bristol. Throughout its life, this building has been a general store, a meeting hall, and a community center, and as they say it themselves, “The Plump Pumpkin is bringing this space full-circle and restoring the atmosphere of welcome and community solidarity.” A quick trip to their website or their Facebook page will show you some of the beautifully designed and decorated pottery that they’ve created. This includes mugs, plates, coffeepots, pour-overs, yarn-bowls, etc. You name it, they’ve made it. During the summer months, they tour the state, taking their goods to arts and crafts shows all over Michigan, and during the winter they are back in the workshop, hard at work creating new stock. Not only that, but they can also ship soaps and pottery. To learn more about this, you will want to contact Amy Jo Rowland on the Plump Pumpkin’s Facebook page. Talking about a shop like this really doesn’t do them justice, they really are invaluable to a community. Besides that, where else are you able to drink a cup of coffee from a handmade mug and shake the hand that made them both?