Mind, Body & Soul

Jean Schwartz quite literally tugs at roots to unearth health and happiness. Whenever she saunters into her backyard it could be to relax, it could be to work, or the more likely answer is it’s to do both at the same time – relax and work – because to her, the two are one in the same. To say the 71-year-old owner of Jean’s Herbs and Things in Hesperia is one in tune with Mother Nature, is an understatement. “The way that I see it, it’s all about taking care of yourself naturally, while taking care of the Earth,” said Schwartz. “We actually should be eating food that we grow … that comes from the ground … we need to care for Mother Earth in the same way she provides for us with quality food. “If we take care of Mother Earth, she’ll take care of us – it’s all about harmony, and it’s all about mind, body and soul, one does work with the other.” Schwartz sells root-derived products at her store, products that include I health foods, supplements, herbs, and more. “It’s really what my shop is about,” she said. “ I don’t make any real big money, I never have. What I do is try to educate people on what the opportunities are in healing yourself, and taking care of yourself. I can offer the information from my customers who have new ideas and new input and new information. So I feel like we all kind of work with one another.” Schwartz said the items she sells, and the information she shares, are “... 100 percent health related.” That is, “... if you can do it.” “I try to get people to understand organics, I guess that’s really where to start,” she said. “I open my doors to anybody who’s making natural products and if it meets my criteria, you bring it in and I’ll sell it for you, free of charge – if we get your business going then I’m going to want a percentage, but until then I’m really about trying to get other businesses up and going and heading in the same direction. “Basically, you can find all kinds of healthy things to eat right out in your backyard, dandelions, for example – the root is good, you can make dandelion wine, a lot of people eat dandelion greens.” Schwartz opened her business in 1999 and since has attracted a healthy following. “I originally started out with groceries because it was important to me that people learn how to eat properly,” she said. “But, I (eventually began) to include herbs and what most people might refer to as loose-leaf teas. They’re like the spices you get out of the store, and have medicinal purposes. People realize that and understand it. “The herb thing is very big to me, most of us have (these types of plants) in our backyard. Some of the things I eat I just go to my backyard where they grow wild – primrose, for example, which grows all around us. There’s just tons of things out there, pine nuts that grow from pine trees, maple syrup and sap … all natural products that we all can benefit from them when we realize the importance of them.” While Schwartz’s hobbies have included raising chickens – years ago she even raised a couple of pigs – she said the hobby she’s enjoyed the most is “... doing the things I like to do.” And the main “thing,” as you hear her tell it, is sharing the down-to-earth knowledge she’s gained from being a herbalist. “It’s mind, body and soul, it really is,” she said. “I have the mind, probably, of a 40 year old, and I think I probably actually have the spirit of a 25 or 30 year old. I just love life, I have no reason not to. My life hasn’t always been so simple and easy, but, somehow or the other I’ve always managed to get through the rough spots and find myself back doing what I do.” One thing you don’t want to do when you visit Jean’s shop is to be in a hurry. As patient as she is pleasant, she’s only too happy to pass along her knowledge of herbal nutrition and its medicinal internal and external values, and about which roots and plants are good for you, and which are bad. But be prepared, focusing on a herbal solution for healthy living is a lifestyle, she said, that does take some getting used. “There’s a lot to know about it,” she said. “You have to want it, you have to try to understand it. I try to get people to understand organics, I guess that’s really where to start.” Jean’s Herbs & Things – with its line of supplements, essential oils, food co-op, consulting services and more – is located at 140 N. Division in Hesperia, and can be reached at 231-854-1469. The business is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Friday. According to verywellhealth.com, “... a healing herb – otherwise known as a medicinal plant – is a plant that is either collected from the wild or intentionally grown for its medicinal, or curative, value. Humans have used plants for thousands of years to treat ailments, pain, and disease. Components of these medicinal plants – leaves, bark, stems, roots, seeds, and flowers – are used to create herbal remedies. Healing herbs continue to be popular. Today, over one-third of Americans report turning to herbal remedies to help treat various diseases and ailments.” Echoing what Schwartz and verywellhealth.com say about the medicinal value and appreciative tastes of herbs – especially teas – simplelooseleaf.com adds, “... herbal teas … have been used as natural home remedies for thousands and thousands of years. Before the invention of modern medicine, herbs and seeds were used for treating anything from infections to rashes and fevers. Although many of them have been around for hundreds, if not thousands of years, some of them still need more research to prove its benefits. However, one thing is for sure, herbal teas have been deeply rooted into our lives, and are often much more than just herbal remedies.” And, as Schwartz is quick to tell her friends and customers – which are usually one in the same – the key ingredients for making these teas and so many health-related treats and foods are rooted in their own backyards.
Mind, Body & Soul
- By David L. Barber LakeStyle Contributor
-
- Updated
