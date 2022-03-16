Our feathered friends

The professionals – those doing scientific research – are called ornithologists. The rest of us are called, quite simply, birders. Whether they’re flapping their wings vigorously or gliding effortlessly across the sky, whether they’re swooping or diving, splashing in puddles, picking and pulling at insects and worms, perching on tree limbs or in bushes, or taking protective refuge in their nests, there’s few things birds do that don’t peak our curiosity. And with over 350 species of birds in the Mitten State – beautifully feathered, large and small, and all with their own distinct chirp, whistle, squawk, or whatever song they sing – we all are teased into looking up whenever they pass us by, or we pass by them. Multi award-winning photographer Jeff Kiessel, who’s snapped tens-of-thousands of pictures for the Ludington Daily News and its partner publications for the past 25 years, keeps it simple when giving advice on how to be a “birder.” “Because I do so much hiking around the area, the one thing I always try to do is be ready,” said Kiessel. “I like to carry my binoculars around my neck, or at least keep them close by in a backpack or in my camera bag. That way I am always ready to at least view the bird, or if I am lucky, get a photo of the bird in action. “One piece of advice I would give is to become familiar with the bird’s call, even if you can’t see them, at least you can identify where you heard the call. “Also, talk with other birders to get ideas of (where) they are seeing them at, and what they are seeing,” he said. “But, most of all, enjoy being outdoors in the fresh air.” Many birders will keep a small journal of what type of bird they see on their outing, when, and where. Worldwide, ornithologists estimate there are about 10,000 species of birds. In the United States it’s estimated to be about 1,000. Overall, it’s even estimated that 50 billion birds of every size and color fill Earth’s skies. Yes, that’s billion, with a B. One ornithologists’ study says that of all those numbers, the birds with the highest species populations in the world include the ring-billed gulls, barn swallows, European starlings and house sparrows. Here in Michigan, the most common birds are, in no particular order of numbers, the gull, dove, crow, red-winged blackbird, woodpecker, blue jay, robin, chickadee, cardinal, goldfinch, sparrow, kingbird, finch, junco, cowbird, pigeon, duck, goose, swan, hawk, lark, heron, starling, wren, owl, loon, warbler, gull, hummingbird, eagle and so many, many more. Making it all the more interesting there are many variations of those birds, such as the song sparrow, house sparrow, chipping sparrow and tree sparrow. No less than 23 types of sparrows have been identified in the state. Some bird counts indicated the most common “backyard bird” in the state is the black-capped chickadee, though some birders might debate that observation. Sandhill cranes, also found in the area, are believed to be the oldest living bird species having existed for more than 2.5 million years from their prehistoric to present form. The cranes are also Michigan’s largest bird, measuring up to five feet tall, with wing spans of six to seven feet. They gather near shallow waters where they feed on frogs, fish and insects. They also saunter across farmers fields where they pick at seeds, grains, corn, fruits and more. But of all the birds that perform aerial ballet in the skies over the state, three in particular grab the attention of nearly everyone – the hummingbird, the gull and the eagle. Gulls, the true scavengers of the lot, feast on anything humans drop to the ground. Sometimes the fearless ones won’t even wait, they’ll just take the food right out of a person’s hand, or off their picnic plate. They tend to gather in large flocks along the shorelines where they can be seen diving into the waters to gather fish for their meals. Hummingbirds can flap and flutter their wings 50 times per second, with some of the rarer species able to flap their wings up to 200 times per second. By comparison, the rotor on a helicopter spins at the rate of about five times per second. Hummingbirds can also stop and float in mid air, just like a helicopter. They enjoy sweet, nectar treats. Eagles, one of the most prized birds to be seen by anyone, can criss-cross across the skies at 30 miles per hour and, once they sees its prey on the ground from hundreds of feet up in the sky – hence the term, “eagle eye” – they can go into a dive of over 100 miles per hour. Few wildlife escape their powerful talons. As a side note, in the early 1960s the United States Fish and Wildlife issued a warning the eagles numbers were dangerously low and they were placed on the Federal Endangered List with just over 400 nesting pairs being accounted for in the country. Today, the national emblem has rebounded in healthy form with over 70,000 pairs found in 49 of the 50 states – Hawaii excluded – and with more than 800 pairs being in Michigan. One of the more beautiful places to go birding, and to be in concert with nature, is the Manistee Audubon/Lake Bluff Center just north of the city on Lakeshore Road. The center “... is the perfect home for such varieties as bald eagles, hawks, sea ducks, woodpeckers, and wild turkeys … it’s not unusual to spot white-tailed deer along the trails, and monarch butterflies make their stop on their migration to Mexico.” The 72-acre site sets upon high, sandy bluffs that overlook Lake Michigan, where visitors can view over 150 different varieties of shrubs and trees, not all of which are native to the state. One of the redwoods located in the bluff stands just over 100 feet high and has a diameter of 50 inches. But, you don’t have to travel into Michigan’s forestlands, walk its beaches, visit its wetlands, or travel to anyplace else, for that matter, to see birds of different feathers – you can just sit in your own backyard. Photographer Jeanne Barber, who works at the Manistee Senior Center, finds rest and relaxation sitting in her backyard while waiting for the birds to come to her. “One summer, after we moved into our new house, I sat in the yard and watched a starling fly into a fork in our pear tree,” she said. “As it flew closer to the tree, you could hear the little ones in the nest begin to chirp and cry. The parent would go to the nest, reappear, and fly off in search of more food for their baby birds, and the cycle would repeat. That began my fascination with birdwatching. “In an effort to coax more birds into my viewing area, I put out bright orange (slices) and globs of grape jelly for the orioles. I discovered an easy recipe for nectar to bring the delicate hummingbirds to my little backyard diner. Strategically placed feeders brought families of sparrows, white crowned sparrows, gold finches, house finches with their lovely song, blue jays, cardinals and even occasionally, a brilliantly hued bluebird. “There was no need to travel any further than my own backyard to catch a glimpse of these fluttering little treasures,” said Barber. “One of the sweetest sounds I know is the first chirping of the birds, sometimes as early as late February, signaling that spring is truly on its way.” While there are other kitchen treats birders can share with their beaked buddies including apples, bananas, eggshells, peanut butter, raisins and more – and especially orange slices such as the ones Barber serves up because they provide birds with nutrients, energy and water to keep them hydrated and healthy – experts say there are a number of foods birders should not put out that could cause harm, or even be fatal, to our feathered families, including bacon, salt, onions, mushrooms, avocado, chocolate, fats, fruit pits, milk, dried beans, garlic and junk foods. If you’re not sure what foods are safe, or which could be harmful and have no nutritional value for birds, there are a number of websites to review, including: birdsandwild.com/what-not-to-feed-wild-birds/ While it is fun and relaxing to watch birds at their feeders, experts agree it’s not generally necessary to feed them, except during those times when they need energy boosts such as during their migrations, temperature extremes, or during late winter and early spring when their natural sources such as seeds, insects, worms, etc., are at their low points. Though summer feedings are generally not required, winter feedings can be quite helpful, but again, only if the feed offered is high in nutritional value. Spoiler alert: one thing the most experienced of ornithologists and novice of birders agree on is that because so many birds can be mistaken for each other – a few photos included with this article could subject for debate – it’s necessary, as Kiessel said, “... to become familiar with the bird’s call” in order to have a true understanding of what bird it is, specifically. With birders, it’s a matter of sight AND sound.
