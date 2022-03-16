Set sail for sunny shores

There’s plenty in West Michigan alone to satisfy even the most devoted summer adventurer, but as the weather warms, those who want to venture out of our fair region for other recreational opportunities have options, too. There are two different ferries that make daily round trips across Lake Michigan to Wisconsin: The Lake Express in Muskegon, which treks to Milwaukee, and the S.S. Badger in Ludington, which stops in Manitowoc, just north of Milwaukee. I should acknowledge up front that these convenient options are not cheap; we are talking, after all, about a lengthy boat ride. The most budget-conscious among us may find that the spring and summer rate of $61 and $71, respectively, for a one-way ticket on the Badger ($111/$129 for a round trip) or the rate of $103.50 ($177 round trip) on the Lake Express is too daunting, to say nothing of the significant additional fees for those who want their cars ferried across the water as well. That said, for those with the available funds, each boat represents an attractive alternative to a long drive around the Lake Michigan coast and particularly to time spent bogged down in Chicago traffic. The Badger boasts the longer history, as its sailing days date to 1953. At the time, it was built to ferry railroad cars, automobiles and passengers across Lake Michigan. Over time, as the need for those things dissipated, the Badger and her sister ship, the SS Spartan (both boats were named for collegiate mascots in their respective states), fell out of use. The Badger eventually, however, found a second life as a tourist attraction in the early 1990s and was purchased by Interlake Steamship Company in late 2020. The largest coal-burning ship still in use in the United States, she recently received a new paint job (her traditional colors of red, black and white were preserved) and shows few signs of slowing down. (The Spartan has not sailed in many years, though she is still docked in Ludington.) “This is the first time since, we believe, her railroad days over 40 years ago that she was completely sandblasted and given new paint,” Shelby Soberalski, the director of marketing for the Badger, said. “This is one of the things the new owners have done to invest in the Badger. We’re looking forward to a bright future.” The Badger has, in fact, been around long enough that she achieved the status of a national historic landmark in 2016 - she’s also a historic landmark in both Michigan and Wisconsin - and she’s one of very few landmarks in the US that moves. (San Francisco’s cable cars are probably the most well-known such landmarks.) Soberalski said the ship’s status is something her employees take pride in. “A lot of that legacy and history is upheld by our employees and crew members,” Soberalski said. “Everyone that works here has a lot of pride in the Badger. I feel blessed to work with a passionate, hardworking, dedicated crew. We couldn’t do what we do without our crew, and we have the best of the best on the Great Lakes.” The Badger is more than merely a living landmark, though: It’s an experience for those who choose the water route to Wisconsin. Soberalski said she often hears that the four-hour trip across the water isn’t long enough. Capacity for the boat is about 600, and on higher-traffic days its passengers number in the 400s or even the 500s. “We have food service, a bar, a movie theater, fresh air, and relaxing,” Soberalski said. “As crazy as it sounds, though, the number-one amenity is Badger Bingo. We have people that go crazy for it. Our entertainers do a great job of keeping people engaged. They tell stories...and make it a great experience.” Badger Bingo is exactly what it sounds like: An entertaining game of bingo. It’s free to play and comes with a variety of prizes, like items from the gift shop and Badger Bucks that can be used on board. It’s obviously a family-friendly event; kids can also be entertained by on-board scavenger hunts, coloring contests and the aforementioned movie theater. Soberalski said visitors to the Badger choose it for a variety of reasons, but one she hears a lot is the historical value, not just of the ship itself but of the experiences an older family member once had on it that they now want to share with their children or grandchildren. “It’s a unique way to see the shoreline, the communities,” Soberalski said. “You won’t get a better view of Lake Michigan anywhere else. We have a lot of people who travel to Mackinac Island or Green Bay (from Manitowoc). We love all our passengers and are excited to welcome them every year.” The Badger begins its 2022 season May 12. In the spring and fall, the ship makes one round trip per day, departing Ludington at 9 a.m. Back for this year after the COVID-19 pandemic kept them from occurring the past two years are the Badger’s second round trips in the summer: From June 10 through Sept. 5, two trips are offered, one at the 9 a.m. time and another at 8:45 p.m. “We’ve had a lot of people ask for the night sailings,” Soberalski said. “A lot of people enjoy it for the sunset views.” The Badger will also offer four evening shoreline cruises this summer, offering a chance to enjoy the lake views and sunsets without needing to cross Lake Michigan. Each takes place from 9 to 11 p.m., and dates are scheduled for June 18, July 4, July 23 and Aug. 13. For those wanting a direct line to a bigger city, the Lake Express presents another option. It sets sail from Muskegon and goes to Milwaukee. As its name implies, it’s also a quicker trip, lasting 2.5 hours. The Lake Express ship has been in service since 2004; in fact, the Badger’s sister ship, the Spartan, was proposed as a possibility for the Lake Express’ itinerary in early planning stages, though that idea was discarded. The Express is a more modern ship, and her higher speeds enable her to make more cross-lake voyages. Two round trips per day are scheduled in the spring and the fall of 2022, and in the summer the boat makes three trips per day on five of the seven days of the week (but not Tuesdays or Saturdays). Aaron Schultz, the Lake Express’ senior vice president, has been with the company since the beginning and said one of the Lake Express’ most convenient features is its easy-on and easy-off vehicle deck. Those who bring their cars across the lake can get them on and off the boat in about 10 minutes each. Like the Badger, the Lake Express is family-friendly, with the ability to move about the ship and get a drink or have a meal. It also, though, offers a Premier Cabin option, for a slightly higher fee, for those who would like extra service or who want to get some work done on the trip. “In some ways it’s more like an airline than a ferry,” Schultz said. “Our goal is to get you there easily and comfortably so you’re ready for the rest of your trip.” Schultz, who lives on the Wisconsin side of the lake, said the West Michigan area is a big draw for Lake Express patrons, with its sandy beaches and lake life. “The lake amenities are what people look for,” Schultz said. “The opportunity to kind of slow down and take a look at the lake. We’re getting a lot of bicycle groups who are drawn to the west coast of Michigan. Shopping, going out to eat, but also watching the sunset. “We have rocky, high-bluff beaches and you have beautiful sand. The water’s warmer over there. A lot of that goes on. It’s almost a Cape Cod type of thing. It’s world-class and it’s close to home. It inspires a lot of people to head your way.” It’s during his ship’s offseason, Schultz said, when he’s reminded of one of its biggest draws: Avoiding Chicago traffic. Anyone trying to travel from Muskegon to Milwaukee using terra firma would have to brave the big-city traffic threats that are constant and treacherous in the Windy City. “We’re definitely miserable in our offseason when we have to drive around to meet people,” Schultz said. “It’s really a terrible experience if you time it wrong. That’s what people tell us more than anything (as a reason for using the Express), is the ability to relax and avoid the wear and tear of that ride.” Whatever your reason for crossing Lake Michigan - vacation, business, an appreciation for history or an insatiable love for boat life - you can find something to love on the Badger or Lake Express.
Set sail for sunny shores
- By Andy Roberts LakeStyle Contributor
-
- Updated
Where the Locals Eat!
Find a local business
© Copyright 2022 Shoreline Media Group, 202 N. Rath Ave. Ludington, MI | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.