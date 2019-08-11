STATE OF MICHIGAN
14th JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
FAMILY DIVISION
MUSKEGON COUNTY
PUBLICATION OF HEARING
CASE NO. 2013-043265-NA
PETITION NO. 19052320
990 Terrace St, Hall of Justice, Third Floor, Muskegon, MI 49442 (231)724-6234
IN THE MATTER OF: COURTLAND BRIGGS (11/16/2017) NASIR BRIGGS (01/01/2019)
A hearing regarding ABOVE CHILDREN will be conducted by the court on 09/04/2019 at 10:30 AM in MUSKEGON FAMILY COURT, 990 TERRACE ST 5TH FLOOR, MUSKEGON MI 49442 before HONORABLE GREGORY C. PITTMAN.
You have the right to an attorney and the right to a trial by judge or jury.
IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED that COURTLAND BRIGGS personally appear before the court at the time and place stated above.
This hearing may result in PERMANENT LOSS OF PARENTAL RIGHTS.
Published: August 11, 2019
CASE NO. 2009-038867-NA
PETITION NO. 19052315
IN THE MATTER OF: KENNTH MATHEWS (11/05/2001)
A hearing regarding KENNTH MATHEWS will be conducted by the court on 09/04/2019 at 10:45AM in MUSKEGON FAMILY COURT, 990 TERRACE ST 4TH FLOOR, MUSKEGON MI 49442 before HONORABLE KATHY L. HOOGSTRA.
IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED that PHILLIP HENDRICKS personally appear before the court at the time and place stated above.
This hearing may result in THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS.
