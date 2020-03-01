Trinity Lutheran Church will present the Lenten drama, “PILATE’S INVESTIGATION: WHO IS JESUS?,” in a five-night series.
The first performance will be held on Wednesday, March 4. The following four parts will be held on Wednesdays, March 11, 18, 25 and April 1.
In the drama series, Pilate interviews five characters who represent each one of us as we decide who Jesus is for our life: CAIAPHUS: the Organization Man; HEROD ANTIPAS: the Power-Hungry Politician; PROCULA: the Religious-Searcher; JUDAS: the Opportunist; and PETER: the Weak-Willed Follower.
Each drama takes place at 6:45 p.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church is located at 5631 W. Stony Lake Road, one mile west of the New Era exit.