I am 83 years of age and have been seriously concerned about gun violence for most of my life. I was an avid hunter and owned many guns. I no longer hunt or like to shoot guns.
However, I have strong beliefs about them and am convinced that most of our elected officials in the past were completely incapable of dealing with the violence caused by individuals who should not have access to firearms. Perhaps we should vote for our legislators based on their stand on gun control? Fortunately, we are finally getting that opportunity.
John Moolenaar who will represent all of Mason and Oceana County supports 2nd Amendment rights, but believes we can protect our children as I do. He says we must improve mental health. It is obvious guns don’t kill, people do. There are a multitude of actions that can be taken if you believe this.
We must fund much more mental health programs in school systems, police stations. private institutions, public institutions, any place that we can reach our young people as they mature. It has been proven that most violent offenders had a history of a mental or emotional problem. With government and private assistance, we can stop this madness.
Let’s quit all the effort on gun control that the Constitution already provides for. Quit spending enormous amounts of money and time trying to take our rights away. Partner with the NRA, gun lobbyists, gun manufacturers and pool all the money and resources to do what is meaningful. Provide security in all our schools. Provide adequate training for all our police. Provide facilities for all our children that need care and special attention. Above all provide unlimited mental health for everyone.
These are things we can do. Give our Constitution a rest.
Al Laaksonen
Ludington