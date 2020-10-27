John James, running for U.S. Senate for Michigan, knows what makes our economy run. He’s got a record of growing a business and creating jobs. He has also proven himself as a leader in the military. Unlike many politicians who have been in government positions for most of their lives, James has been out in the trenches, both in the military and in the private sector. He understands our frustrations and our dreams. I recommend voting for John James for U.S. Senate. Jeff Lawrence Bear Lake Many suppositions in recent column Referring to the Friday, Oct. 23, column by Thomas Sheppardson. I’d like to make a few comments. I realize that Thomas Sheppardson likes to raise questions about the issues having to do with Hunter Biden, but let’s examine more closely these inferences. Nowhere in the article is there a “fact.” Maybe that’s why the column is referred to a “Musings.” Here are some phrases used in his editorial: “It is reported that a computer...” “It seems Hunter...” “Further we are told...” “Reports are that the Post is...” “Then we began to hear stories...” “Why and how would Russian...” “We have Biden e-mails that suggest... “ Now, according to Fox News...” “...with the possible bribery of a potential president.” “Obvious questions are...” and more. It seems to me that there is a lot of supposition expressed and few facts. But maybe that’s Sheppardson’s goal. Sort of to throw spaghetti up on the wall and see if anything sticks. I think this would make a great gossip column, for those who believe that if you suppose something to be true, it’s true. In other words, let’s cast suspicion. Sort of like the Hillary e-mail fiasco. Dee Payment Ludington Wife of candidate gives her view on campaign As we approach the homestretch of the 2020 campaign season, I’ve reflected on the privilege of standing beside my husband, Rev. Bryan Berghoef, as he’s run for U.S. Congress in Michigan’s 2nd District. It feels important to put out a word of thanks to the community. You invited us deep into your lives, and we are so grateful. Each one of you has valuable life experiences and a voice worth hearing. When given the opportunity, you were willing to set partisan labels aside and enter respectful dialogue with Bryan and each other. West Michigan, thank you for giving me hope that a more compassionate and thoughtful way is possible. Before this process began, while Bryan was still on his knees in prayer and discernment, I begged God to shout a big “no” in his ear. I was so worried about Bryan running as a Democrat in a historically red district during such a divisive moment. Eventually, Bryan felt called to say “yes,” and I’m glad he did. Every bit of pain that has rolled down my cheeks has been outweighed by the many beautiful moments in which we all came together to remember that we are all “Imago Dei:” created in the image of God. To my husband, thank you for opening yourself up to constant criticism with humility and an open mind. You’ve been criticized from both sides, and have stood in the middle with your arms outstretched, guaranteeing everyone a place at the table of dialogue and decision. Friends, whatever the outcome of the Nov. 3 election, I will forever be grateful for this incredible experience. And I pray that We The People will grow into the reality that we are always stronger together. Christy Berghoef Holland