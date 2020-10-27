I’m a retired social worker and counselor. I am quite sure that no one, even Trump’s staunchest admirers would want to be treated like Trump treated Joe Biden and Chris Wallace during the debate. While some people say that that behavior is admirable, they wouldn’t get away with it in their own lives and they also would not enjoy anyone else being treated that way. Dr. Brandy Lee, forensic psychiatrist at Yale’s School of Medicine and president of the World Mental Health Coalition, has deemed Trump psychologically dangerous. Other discussions I’ve seen on my Google feed ascertain from Trump’s behavior that he can not tolerate views different from his own. Such behavior not only makes him unfit to be president, but unfit to fill a leadership role in any capacity. No business consultant would recommend such behavior. It’s inappropriate for any organization or marriage, because no one likes a browbeating. Serious dysfunction is sure to follow. This leaves the very interesting question of why there is not only support for Trump, but why people are aiding and abetting him. Maybe among some of us there is a desire for an all-knowing, all powerful leader who will guide them. Such belief is common among many evangelicals and those of the far right wing. They want an authority and they invest their love and trust in that authority. Now look at the far right wing leaders who use that to their advantage — Modi or Erdogen, or Xi or Putin who so very much relish their power. The issue here is how do we protect democracy. In our own country Trump has attacked democracy, supporting Republican efforts to suppress the voting by people of color and belying the safety of voting by mail. He had made the Justice Department his rather than the country’s, thanks also to Bill Barr. He gave the Environmental Protection Agency a license to pollute, and on it goes, because that is payback to the corporations that support him. We support our country and our democracy by voting. With the coronavirus and climate change our lives as well as our democracy is at stake. Vote. Vote like your life depends upon it. Because it does. Josh Swenson Manistee Supports Kelly for state supreme court Mary Kelly, who is running for Michigan Supreme Court, has had a long and distinguished career and has been a steadfast champion of victims’ rights. She has served as a county prosecutor as well as in private practice as a general practitioner on civil and criminal matters. She has also argued cases in the U.S. District Court and the U.S. Court of Appeals. A majority of county prosecutors support Mary Kelly for Supreme Court justice. She strongly believes that justices should implement the rule of law where they interpret and apply the law as written by the legislature. Mary Kelly has the experience base to be an excellent Michigan Supreme Court Justice. Colleen Tucker Manistee Encourages voting for candidates that support Right to Life Take a look around you. Everywhere you look there is life. Well, maybe not everywhere. In America, we have aborted more than 60 million babies since Roe v. Wade was passed in a Supreme Court Decision on Jan. 22, 1973. Some will argue that abortion is a constitutional right. How can this be when our country’s Declaration of Independence states: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of happiness.” Our Founding Fathers understood the sacredness of all human life and that indeed, our Creator has given us certain unalienable rights. The first and foremost of which is “Life.” Why is “Life” first? Our Founding Fathers understood that when we have no life, nothing else matters. With no life, there is no poor or wealthy, sick or strong, there is no life at all. If this is true, how can we have a constitutional right to destroy the most innocent of all humans, that of an unborn child. And not just any unborn child, but one that was created, as we all are, in the image of God. With this understanding, it is imperative that when we elect our government officials, we identify whether the candidate sides with the least among us or instead, believes that these lives are unworthy of the government’s protection and supports aborting these innocent human beings at taxpayer expense right up until the time of birth and in some cases, as Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam stated in an interview with WTOP Radio on Jan. 30, 2019, letting them die after they are born alive. Gov. Northam stated, “If a mother is in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen. The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother.” OK, the baby is alive and laying on a table and we are just going to have a discussion. Imagine for a moment if Gov. Northam was speaking about a puppy or a kitten, PETA and media would be all over it, and I bet he doesn’t get re-elected. But, if it is a living human being, it becomes the mother’s choice. How sick has our society gotten that we believe an animal is more precious than a baby, a baby, made in the image of God? We have a choice to make on Nov. 3. Do we support those that believe every human life has dignity or, do we continue to slide down this slippery slope called the culture of death where abortion, euthanasia, infanticide, human cloning assisted suicide and the likes are forever imbedded in our land, a land where our Creator endowed us with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. If you are not sure what this looks like, check out Belgium where they are currently debating if children under 12 can be killed. It is already legal there for a 12-year-old to walk into a doctor’s office and ask that his life be terminated without his parent’s consent. Are we heading there? With a Biden/Harris ticket, we are. If you are concerned about the future of our country, go to www.rtl.org/vote and get your personalized list of pro-life candidates that will appear on your ballot. Walter A. Carrier III, Shelby President, Oceana County Right to Life