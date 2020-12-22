A while back, a woman wrote the open forum stating that she was Catholic and was very disappointed that President Trump didn’t get more support from Catholics who claimed to be pro-life, but instead voted for (Joe) Biden who is outwardly promoting abortion. She had a hard time reconciling the two extreme opposites. Let’s examine this a little closer. I, too, am Catholic and have been as disappointed in the past as this woman was. A recent study showed that Catholics who attended mass three or more times a week voted for Trump at a rate of 82 percent. Those who attended once a week voted for Trump at a rate of approximately 54 percent. Those who attended mass occasionally voted for Trump at a rate of 32 percent. And, those who attended mass twice a year or never, who still called themselves Catholic, voted for Trump at a rate lower than 10 percent. Now, we have a person who looks at the results of the election from a totally different view. He can’t figure out why the Western side of Michigan was so pro-Trump, and the Eastern side (the larger cities), was just the opposite. One easy answer is, we’re just smarter, but it goes a lot deeper than that. How much corruption entered into the election process in counties like Wayne and Oakland? Perhaps our elected officials, especially our clerks are more diligent in weeding out fraud and are basically more honest. But getting back to the lady at the beginning of (this letter to the editor). Many religious leaders, not only Catholic, have failed to lead their flocks in the teachings laid down in the Bible, especially when it concerns abortion and same-sex marriage which today’s culture is promoting. The U.S. bishop’s council has labeled abortion as an intrinsic evil and the No. 1 issue which should be on every Catholic’s mind when it comes to voting. Unfortunately, some bishops didn’t pay attention to the council and felt that other social issues were just as important and instead of emphasizing abortion, they lumped them all together crowding out the two main issues of abortion and same-sex marriage. In other words, some of the shepherds have failed to guide their flocks leaving the voters guessing what is really God’s will. On the surface, it may look like it’s only a Catholic problem, but it’s not. I recently had a conversation with a pastor of another denomination. He told me that he may end up losing his church because he took a stand against same-sex marriage and that the higher-ups of his faith were upset with his teaching concerning what is in the Bible. His statement was, I may lose my church, but I will not lose my faith and I will always preach the word of God. There is a woman pastor in a Wesleyan Church I know who will not admit anyone into her congregation that promotes abortion, (and her point is) the promoting of abortion has no place in the house of God. So where does that leave us? At this point, it looks as though we’ll have Joe Biden as president for the next four years unless it’s overturned by the Supreme Court, which I doubt. On a worldly view, it appears that our only chance of keeping some sanity in this country is to have the voters of Georgia elect both Republican senators this January. That is the only way we can (have) some sort of checks and balances in our government, something that is drastically needed. The only other answer, and this is a better one, (is) for all Americans who love this country to get on their knees and pray to our Lord to have mercy on this country. God bless you all. Remember this Christmas, it’s Merry Christmas, not Happy Holidays. Walt Carrier Amber Township Unhappy with Huizenga signing onto lawsuit The following is an letter that was written to U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga and shared with the Daily News: I am trying to think of a rational excuse for your decision joining the Texas Attorney General and others in your collective efforts of craziness to throw the Constitution and democracy down the drain. Some of the excuses come to mind: Safety in numbers – You joined a group of your fellow legislators. Holy cow. Did you feel good/proud of yourself seeing your name in the mix? The frequent political spin you have put on issues touts your leadership. Is this how you have discussed this around your family dinner table? I certainly hope the younger Republicans in your family see that this safety in numbers prank is one many of us in your district have tried not to instill in our own children. There is no leadership in this. Bullied – Here is another word relative to childish immaturity. You have not independently stood up to the White House bully for four years. Again, one with strength is taught to stand up to bullies. Ignorance – I cannot fathom you are truly ignorant but there are other adjectives, some printable and others not, that come to mind. Secure district – You and I know this is certainly true. It would not surprise me that you select your outfits in the morning based on the latest opinion polls on apparel preferences in the district. It is obvious our district is nearly a lock for Republicans. I’m sure you gauged the political ramifications of your recent actions and knew that would not affect your current political security. Although we have a long way to go, our district is not as right-leaning as it was. My hope is that we all have long memories. Finally, by signing this plea to the Supreme Court, you questioned the legitimacy of the November election. I believe you were on the ballot, too. Therefore, you then should resign or at least not take your new oath of office as your name was on that fraudulent ballot, too, remember? We know that will not happen so let me close with a request. Show some courage for a change, take the words of our new president, you know him don’t you? That’s Joe Biden, the man who received (more than) 7 million more votes than his opponent in that fraudulent election you want thrown out. He has repeatedly stated he will be the president for all Americans. Be the representative for all of us in our/your district. Don Palmer Pentwater