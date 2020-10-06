After watching the debate with President Trump and Joe Biden on Sept. 29, I came across with one opinion: I do not think a President of the United States of America should get flustered enough during a heated debate to say, shut up you clown. If that would have been negotiations with Russia, China or North Korea, it would have started World War III. Plain and simple, Joe Biden is not fit to hold that office. It’s to important a job when the world could suffer because you can’t control your emotions. Mark R. Larsen Ludington Reader rebukes comment, backs Trump Recently, a woman from Ludington wrote in claiming there’s more to Trump than abortion. She’s right on that account, but her reasoning needs some work. She says that the rate of the virus deaths is all Trump’s fault. She excludes the thousands of deaths that were caused when people with the virus were pushed into nursing homes with the elderly which was done in the states of Michigan, New York and many other states run by Democratic governors in an effort to inflate the death numbers for monetary gain and to make Trump look bad. A criminal investigation is now underway in New York and others are being contemplated. Don’t expect to hear anything about these investigations from the national news media. They may make Trump look good and our news sources don’t want that. Much of what they print are not his lies but theirs. After calling the patriots who were in the rally on Sept. 19 scums of the yeart, she stated that the Trump Administration would never help out any state that had Democratic governors. Just a reminder, Trump allocated $100 million to the City of Flint to repair infrastructure in their water system. I believe the city is in the State of Michigan which has a Democratic governor. Calling anyone scum of the earth indicates a certain amount of hate in your heart. Be careful, I don’t think our Lord likes that, and you never know, you may discover that one of your relatives was in the rally. A further examination of Trump’s accomplishments will show if any of them were any good. Trump recently signed some bills benefiting Native (American) tribes. One of the benefits gave federal recognition to a small tribe of Chippewa Indians in Montana. Another bill gave compensation to a Spokane tribe for loss of their lands in the mid-1900s. Trump increased funding for historically black colleges and universities by more than 14 percent. Trump received the Bipartisan Justice Award at a historically black college for his criminal justice reform accomplishments. The Democrats call him a racist. Employment: The poverty rate fell to a 17-year low of 11.8% under the Trump Administration as a result of a jobs-rich environment and consumer and small business confidence is at an all-time high. More than 7 million jobs were created since his election, including (more than) 400,000 manufacturing jobs. On Sept. 4, the Forbes reported that there were 1.4 million jobs added in August and Fox Business reported there was a dramatic drop in the unemployment rate. Moral issues: Through Trump’s Anti-Trafficking Team initiative, federal law enforcement more than doubled convictions of human traffickers and increased the number of defendants charged by 75% in the team’s districts. In 2018, the Department of Justice dismantled an organization that was the internet’s leading source of prostitution-related advertisements. Trump’s Department of Health and Human Services provided funding to support the National Human Trafficking Hotline to identify perpetrators and give victims the help they needed. The hotline identified 16,862 potential human trafficking cases. In the past two months, approximately 100 children have been rescued from sexual perverts by the efforts initiated by the Trump Administration. Education: Trump has called on Congress to pass school choice legislation so that no child is trapped in a failing school. He also increased funding for school choice by $42 million. He is presently working on a bill that would make it mandatory that public schools would have to educate students in the Constitution and the true history of America. Trump initiated an executive order expanding apprenticeship opportunities for students and workers. Foreign: Under Trump’s leadership, (Islamic State group) lost all of its territory and has been largely dismantled which included the elimination of the ISIS leader Abu Al-Baghdadi. Trump imposed sanctions on the socialist government of Venezuela who has been killing many of its own citizens. Trump has had over a dozen U.S. hostages freed, including those Obama could not get freed. There’s many more accomplishments you’ll never hear about from the national news media, but I’m limited in space. God bless you all, and God bless the United States of America and please, Jesus, keep us free. Like I said before, yes, there’s more to Trump than abortion, but the killing of over 60 million babies should be upper-most in our minds when we go to vote. It’s sad that so many can’t see it. Walt Carrier Amber Township