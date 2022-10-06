I am an 81-year-old male. On Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 8 p.m., I was driving west on Tinkham Avenue at about 27 mph, and it was dark.
About two blocks from Oriole Field, I caught a glimpse on my left of what I thought were deer crossing the road going north. I slammed on my brakes hard and came to a complete stop as three to four young people ran across the road about 3 feet from my truck. One individual on a bicycle stopped in front of the left headlight before he crossed in front of me.
All of the children wore dark clothing and had no lights. I am so thankful I was able to stop in time to avoid a tragedy.
Parents, please try to make sure your children wear reflective clothing or carry lights when out after dark. Another time, a driver may not be able to stop in time.
Charles Peterson
Hamlin Township
Writer throws support behind Barnett for mayor
As the previous Ludington city clerk, I had the opportunity to work with the candidate for Ludington mayor, Mark Barnett. As most of you know, Mark worked for the city as the police chief for 19 years. During that time, I witnessed Mark improve relationship between the police department and sheriff’s department, the state police, the different city departments and the citizens of the city.
Mark has excellent communication skills and knowledge of the city services, that will allow him to work the City Council, the city manager’s office and all the city departments. Mark’s knowledge and leadership ability will also allow him to lead our city in a positive direction during the next four years.
I encourage each of you to vote Nov. 8 for Mark Barnett as the mayor of City of Ludington.
Gerry L. (Kraft) Hansen
Ludington
Asks others to vote no on Proposal 3
Michigan voters are being asked to allow unregulated, unrestricted abortion throughout all of pregnancy locked into our state constitution.
Voters, please reject this extreme measure and instead allow our state to build a culture that values all human life.
Just months after after U.S. Supreme Court ruled there is no federal constitutional right to abortion, abortion supporters are pushing to make abortion a right in Michigan’s Constitution under the guise of promoting “reproductive freedom”
Proposal 3 would allow:
• Abortions can be perform on minors without parent’s consent
• Abortion at any time in pregnancy for any reason
• Children to undergo sterilizing transgender procedures without their parents consent
• Elimination of the state’s partial-birth abortion ban and late-term abortion ban
• Anyone to perform an abortion- even those without a medical license
• Abortion providers to be shielded from consequence’s for injuring or killing women
• Elimination of all current health and safety regulations on abortion clinics
Please educate yourself on this Proposal 3 and vote no on Nov. 8.
Barb Burwell
Scottville