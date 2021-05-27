LHS softball scores sweep of Manistee

Ludington’s softball team picked up a pair of mercy victories against Manistee, 11-1 and 14-1. “We came out swinging the bats much better tonight than we did on Tuesday. We had hits throughout our order,” said Ludington coach Sierra Holmes. “Brynn Fortner’s walk-off triple in game one rolled to the fence and would have been credited as a grand slam had the mercy rule not gone into effect with the run before hers. “Lilli threw well and we made plays behind her. The girls are getting more comfortable in their positions, and tonight we saw improvements in the things we’ve been working on all year. We’re looking forward to our final regular season doubleheader on Tuesday.” Goodrich pitched five innings in the opener, allowing five hits and getting eight strikeouts. At the palte, she was 1-for-3 with a three-run home run. Rebecca Szoboszlay was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Brynn Cole and Jody Meisenheimer each had multiple hits. Fortner was 2-for-3 in the game with the triple. In the second game, Goodrich checked Manistee’s bats on a hit and a walk with six strikeouts. Fortner, Goodrich and Kasey Wallace each hit doubles.
Manistee Catholic 16-19, Brethren 14-10
MANISTEE — Neither team had trouble scoring runs when Manistee Catholic and Brethren tangled in a Western Michigan D League doubleheader at the First Street Beach diamonds on Wednesday. Despite the cooler temperatures each team swung some hot bats in both games, but it was the Sabers who came away with a sweep, 16-14 and 19-10. The two teams traded the lead several times in the first game, before the Sabers eventually started to put a little distance between themselves and Brethren in the fourth inning. Catholic’s bats heated up early, and when the dust had settled several players had come through with multiple hits, including Kaylyn Johnson, Kaya Watkins, Emily Miller, Ana Watkins and Josie Ziehm. Miller took the circle for the Sabers in the opener and she was on frame, striking out six batters and continually keeping the Bobcats off balance. The Sabers gained an early lead and never looked back in Game 2, although the Bobcats also continued their torrid pace. Ana Watkins, Ziehm, and Grace Kidd each had more than one hit in the contest and Johnson struck out 17.
