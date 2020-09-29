LHS tops Big Rapids on the tennis court

With all of the singles players winning their matches, Ludington’s boys tennis team was able to defeat Big Rapids by a 5-3 margin Tuesday night at Schoenherr Tennis Center. Winning in the singles was No. 1 Carson Holmes, 7-6, 7-5; No. 2 Brandon Dickenson, 6-2, 6-1; No. 3 Charles Kolb 6-2, 6-3; and No. 4 Nathan Reisterer 7-6, 6-2. “It was nice to have a great outing by our singles players tonight,” said head coach Rob Killips. “Charles played his opponent down to the wire in August and handled him pretty well tonight. He has grown a lot in a month.” The lone doubles victory came from the No. 4 doubles team of Jacob Ratcliffe and Gabe Hogenson. The Orioles host Western Michigan Christian on Thursday and then will host the Coastal Conference tournament on Saturday. Volleyball
Ludington 3, Orchard View 0
MUSKEGON — Ludington’s volleyball team made quick work of Orchard View Tuesday night, topping the Cardinals in three sets, each by double digits. The Orioles won their sets 25-14, 25-9, 25-12. “We changed a few things up today,” said head coach Rebecca Vaara, “and we put Morgan Sanocki who normally is a defensive specialist on the outside and she had two kills for us.” Keelyn Laird and Delaney Williams were strong on the service line with three aces each, while Sophia Cooney and Veronique Chapman added two of their own. De’Lahna Porter and Elena Vaara led the team with 14 and seven kills a piece. Ludington statistics: De’Lahna Porter: 14 kills, 4 blocks, 1 dig Elena Vaara: 7 kills, 2 aces, 5 digs Keelyn Laird: 2 kills, 3 aces Morgan Sanocki: 2 kills Delaney Williams: 1 kill, 3 aces, 1 dig Veronique Chapman: 17 assists, 2 aces, 1 dig Lauren Johnson: 1 kill, 4 assists, 4 digs Sophia Cooney: 9 digs, 2 aces Zoe Voss: 1 assist, 4 digs Madisyn Wysong: 2 digs In the junior varsity match, Ludington took care of business Tuesday night, beating Orchard View in straight sets. The Orioles won their first set, 25-23, and dominated the second set winning, 25-5. Sophia Grierson was perfect in the service game going 8-of-8 with five aces while Maddy Vaara went 9-of-11 with four aces. Morgan Simpson led the Orioles with four kills. The win moves Ludington to a 15-2 record.
