I just can’t keep track anymore of all the horrific events that have been sweeping people off the earth without a moment’s notice.
Everywhere you turn, there’s another mass murder, another disaster.
In the past few weeks, we’ve had scores of innocent people gunned down by crazed and vengeful shooters. There have been so many incidents, one after another, that they all begin to blur together. Then there’s Hurricane Dorian, which has decimated the Bahamas, leaving tens of thousands of survivors homeless and desperately in need of the most basic necessities, while entire towns and cities have been reduced to rubble.
So many families destroyed, so many lives turned upside down in a single fateful second.
And because so many catastrophes seem to be happening at breakneck speed, none really stick very long in memory. In fact, it’s impossible to keep straight the number of mass shootings in 2019 alone.
With brutal, senseless acts of violence, natural and accidental disasters, and killer illnesses and diseases, you realize just how uncertain life really is.
There’s this commercial on TV, I think it has something to do with Medicare, where this perky older woman says, “I’m 60. I’ve got a long life ahead of me and lots of things to do.”
“How do you know?” I always scream at her. “How do you know how many more years you have left? You could croak tomorrow!”
But when you come right down to it, most of us are just like that woman. We take our lives for granted. Caught up in a myriad of daily tasks, we don’t stop to think about dying. We assume we’ll live for years, instead of weeks, or days, or minutes.
That’s only natural. But in the process, do we forget how—and why—to live?
It’s a familiar cliché that we don’t seem to appreciate things until we lose them. Remember the refrain in that old Judy Collins hit, Paved Paradise?
“Don’t it always seem to go…that you don’t know what you got til it’s gone…”
It usually takes a face-to-face encounter with death to change our perspective.
In 1982 I was living in Los Angeles and having the time of my life. I was 31 years old and had never looked or felt better. That year I had gone on a super healthy diet and was a slim, trim 115 pounds. I remember that I was bouncing off the walls with energy. Dying was the absolute last thing on my mind.
But guess what? One day I discovered a little tiny mole on my side. And a month later, it seemed to have gotten bigger. Was I imagining things? No—six months later it was indeed much larger, and ominous looking. It turned out to be cancer—melanoma. When the doctor called me with the news, my world instantly spun out of control.
Luckily, they caught it early, and I only needed surgery. They took out eight inches of my side, but I never had to go through chemo or anything.
Nonetheless, that was a wakeup call, all right.
Until they determined that the cancer had not spread beyond the wide excision, I was a basket case. And yet, at the same time, I don’t think I’d ever looked at my life more clearly.
In a split second, it seemed, I knew what I wanted. What I had to live for. I’d been kind of floating around, not really concentrating on my career, dreaming more than doing. But I vowed that if I came through this crisis OK, I was going to focus on my writing, and really put to good use the gifts I’d been given.
And suddenly, everything became very precious. I noticed all the things I’d never taken the time to appreciate. A beautiful day. The company of dear friends. The miracles of dawn and dusk, the sun rising in quiet pastel grace and setting in fiery glory. I clung to every moment, and in the midst of fear, knew perhaps greater joy than I had before.
My story has a happy ending. The day I went into the hospital, I turned in a cover story to the L.A. Weekly, the newspaper I’d just started freelancing for. The editor was so impressed with my ability to work under pressure (actually, that had nothing to do with it—I was thrilled to have something to take my mind off the surgery) that after I recovered, he hired me to be the editor of the largest special issue they’d ever done—224 pages and due in six weeks.
Somehow, I did it. I don’t remember sleeping, or leaving the office, but The Best of L.A. became the most successful publication in the city, and I was hired as a full-time editor, a job I held for the next 25 years.
So even cancer has a silver lining.
But like most humans, after I’d survived my brush with death and the terror finally subsided, I lapsed back into the routine of “normal” life, getting caught up in lots of things that didn’t matter and forgetting the things that did.
Then, in 1996, my beloved husband, Adam, died of cancer.
I was 45—too young to be a widow. Plunged into grief, I forgot how precious life was. I only wanted to be with my husband.
It took a long time to make my peace with his death, and to embrace life with renewed purpose, but I knew that’s what Adam would have wanted. When I met him, he was a widower, and he told me that the day his wife died, he went for a walk and thanked God every time his feet touched the ground.
“I was so grateful,” he said, “just to be alive, to feel the earth beneath me.”
As I look at the terrible events of the past month, I remember my husband’s words.
I’m grateful to be alive. I’m grateful to have made it to 68, when so many who were so much younger were taken from the earth before they really had a chance to feel it beneath their feet.
And at the same time, I understand the terrible fragility of life.
I take nothing for granted. I know people my age who were fine one minute and dead of a heart attack, or a stroke, or pneumonia the next. Cancer is still an ever-present specter, especially for those of us past 60.
And there’s always the freak tree falling on your car, or the sinkhole that can swallow a house and everyone in it in a single gulp.
So if you haven’t taken a moment to think about your life and what you’d really like to be doing with it, maybe now’s the time.
What makes you happy? How can you make others happy? How can you make the most of all your days?
I found this quote, from persons unknown, on the internet. In my younger, more cynical years, I would have found it simplistic, corny. But in my old age, I realize that it really says it all.
When you arise in the morning, think of what a precious privilege it is to be alive to breathe, to think, to enjoy, to love. Good morning and have a good day.”
And a good life.