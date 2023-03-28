Loretta Lorraine
(Wambaugh) Bailey
Loretta Lorraine (Wambaugh) Bailey, 76, passed away in her sleep, March 24, 2023, in Jackson, Mich. She was born Sept. 15, 1946, the daughter of George and Phyllis (Morningstar) Wambaugh.
Loretta graduated from Hart High School in 1964 and Baker College, formerly known as Muskegon Business College, in 1966. Loretta spent most of her career as an administrative assistant for Consumers Energy.
Loretta and Larry married April 22, 1967 and lived in various states during Larry’s military service. Eventually they built a home in Jackson, near the Parma area where they lived for 45 years.
Loretta loved camping at Manistee National Forest, gardening, baking, and trips with their Mazda Miata, the car in which they saw the country from Maine to Oregon, as well as much of Canada. In their later years, Larry and Loretta traveled the country in their RV, spending winters in sunny Florida and Alabama. Loretta also very much loved crafting and everywhere they traveled she had craft projects in the works.
Loretta loved life. She cherished every moment with her family and friends. Loretta will be deeply missed.
Loretta is survived by her two daughters, Laura Ann Bailey of Jackson, and Deborah Lynn Bailey-Singer of Corvallis, Ore.; son-in-law, Chris Singer; two granddaughters, Amanda Abree Boyer of Jackson and Tessa Edith Singer of Corvallis, Ore.; three great-grandchildren, Noah, Harper, and Penelope; sisters, Trudy (Gerald) Sibley, Catherine (Bruce) Waslusky, Diane (Larry) Rasmussen and Paula (Ron) Vanderputt; brother, Michael (Joan) Wambaugh.
Loretta was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Larry Ray Bailey; parents, Phyllis and George Wambaugh; and brother, Larry Wambaugh.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon, Thursday, March 30, 2023 at St. Gregory Catholic Church, 316 S. Peach Ave., Hart, Mich. 49420, with Fr. Phillip Sliwinski presiding. Interment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Hart, with a luncheon to follow at St. Gregory Catholic Church. Visitation will be Thursday, one hour prior to the service at the church.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.