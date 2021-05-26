Ludington’s grip on the Lakes 8 Activities Conference championship remained iron-clad as the Orioles won the programs seventh consecutive title after the final league jamboree Wednesday at Lincoln Hills Golf Club. Ludington had more than a 50-shot lead over Manistee in the league standings as the total scores over the course of the jamboree season are added up to create the league race. The Orioles shot a 176, 19 shots better than runner-up Muskegon Catholic, Manistee scored a 199 to finish third on Wednesday. Western Michigan Christian shot a 201. Ludington has won a league championship every season — except last year because of COVID-19 — since 2011. The league’s individual champion was Ludington junior Ben Zwick. He scored a 43 on Wednesday for medlaist honors. “I’m really happy for Ben,” said Ludington coach Noah Genson. Zwick was named to the first team for all-conference honors. He as joined by seniors Blake Benson and Carson Holmes. Zwick and Benson each shot a 43 on Wednesday. Holmes scored a 45. “I’m pretty proud of Carson. He closed out even in his last home jamboree of his career,” Genson said. “Blake is just really turning it on here right at the right time,” Genson said. Benson and Holmes also named to the first team all-conference. Receiving second-team honors were Justin Plamondon, Eddie Gamble and Jake Plamondon. On Wednesday, Benson tied Zwick with a 43. Jake Plamondon tied Holmes with a 45. Justin Plamandon scored a 49, and Justin Plamondon shot a 49. Eddie Gamble scored a 50.
Frankfort 195, Manistee Catholic 197
MANISTEE — Frankfort turned the tables on the Manistee Catholic golf team Monday afternoon at the Manistee National Golf and Resort course, gaining revenge from an earlier loss this season with a narrow two-stroke, 195-197 victory. Although the Sabers lost the match as a team, they did have the top individual golfer on the day with Alex Shriver shooting a 41 to earn meet medalist honors. Manistee Catholic golf coach Denis Meikle allowed as how Shriver has been putting in a lot of time on a couple of things in his game, which resulted in his ability to hit some drives farther and straighter. He was rewarded for it with a solid round. Blake Johnson followed him in the team scoring with a 49, while Brendan McComb reached the club house after shooting a 53, and Henry Hybza came in with the fourth best score of 54. Also playing but whose scores did not count in the team total were Mathew Gunia with a 55, as well as Jamie Riley who finished with an 80. Only one regular season match remains to be played, that coming Thursday against Manistee at the Arcadia Bluffs golf course before the Sabers start preparing for the MHSAA Division 4 regional tournament to be played in Hesperia next Thursday.
Still kings of course