Ludington girls soccer blanks Fremont

FREMONT — Ludington’s soccer team scored victories on back-to-back nights as the Orioles shut out Fremont, 6-0, Friday afternoon in Fremont. The night was originally scheduled to be a junior varsity-varsity doubleheader, but the JV game was called off earlier in the week. It allowed some members of the Orioles’ lineup to to rest up. “It was better to have the extra girls and not play the JV game tonight. Afer last night’s game against Whitehall, I had a couple of girls a little tender, a little sore, rather than to have them play back-to-back nights with full minutes,” said Ludington coach Kris Anderson. The Orioles are scheduled to play three games next week, starting with Manistee on Monday. Ludington then is slated to play Muskegon Catholic Wednesday and Reeths-Puffer on Friday. All of the games will be at Oriole Field. “It was nice to be able to rest some girls and hopefully be more 100 percent for a big week next week.” Scoring goals for the Orioles were Molly Shay, Sophia Cooney, Braylynn Lemire, Charlie Nelson, Evelyn Pearson and Breanna Iteen. Evelyn Pearson picked up an assist. Keelyn Laird and Arabella Miller combined for the shutout in net. Miller made three saves in net. “I thought our defensive group played well. Molly Shay played really well, leading the way like a senior should,” Anderson said. “We moved her to center back, and she did a great job for us especially when we had other girls in. She was directing traffic back there.”
Big Rapids 7, Manistee 0
MANISTEE — Manistee’s girls soccer team was at full strength for Friday night’s non-conference game with Big Rapids on Chippewa Field in Manistee, but the result was the same. A loss, 7-0. The Chippewas didn’t score for the second game in a row, and after giving up only one goal Wednesday night they saw the floodgates open this time. “Big Rapids has a good team. It’s a very talented program,” Manistee coach Jaclyn Kaminski said. “We know going into this that it was going to be the stiffest competition yet that we’ve played. “We wanted them on the schedule because they are in our district. It was actually a game that was scheduled earlier, but we had to cancel it when we were shut down.” Rachel Owens had another solid game in net for the Chippewas, finishing with 15 saves. Manistee had some chances, but the Cardinals keeper was up to the challenge. Manistee’s back line was presented a stiff challenge with Big Rapids controlling possession a large part of the game, keeping the Chippewas on defense. Alora Sundbeck came in for some praise from Kaminski for her senior leadership, communicating with her teammates and stepping up. Mariah Bialik (sophomore), Abby Robinson (sophomore), Taylor Murray (senior), Madelyn Schmutzler (senior) and Lauren Mendians (senior) all did a good job rotating through the defense according to Kaminski.
