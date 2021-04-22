Ludington’s varsity softball team dropped a doubleheader to North Muskegon, 14-0 and 18-1, at Oriole Field Thursday afternoon. “Obviously, we want to play better games than we did tonight. We didn’t do things that we have been doing much better the last few doubleheaders, especially in terms of our defensive rotations,” said Ludington coach Sierra Holmes. “North Muskegon also made plays that we didn’t. Their pitchers pitched well and deserve a lot of credit too. We did hit some balls hard right at people, but overall they kept us in check. We’ve seen very good non-conference competition so far this year, and I’m sure it will benefit us in the long run. “Now we’re focused on controlling what we can control and working toward more consistency from one game to the next.” Lilli Goodrich pitched both games for the Orioles (2-9). In the opener, she pitched five innings and allowed 11 hits and two walks to go with 12 strikeouts. In the second game, she threw three innings and allowed eight hits with three strikeouts. Sam Hanson threw the final two innings and allowed nine hits with a walk and struck out two. Mya Bryant had the lone Oriole hit of the night, a home run in game two.
Mason County Eastern 14-14, Brethren 8-18
BRETHREN — Mason County Eastern’s split a Western Michigan D League doubleheader at Brethren Thursday, winning the opener 14-8 and lost the nightcap, 18-14. In the opener, Skylar Harry got the win by allowing six hits, seven walks and six earned runs with six strikeouts. Harry went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs. Hillary Howe was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs. Jessica Smith was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs. In the nightcap, Taylor Campbell was tabbed for the loss. She allowed 15 hits, nine walks and 12 earned runs in five innings while getting seven strikeouts. Harry went 3-for-4 with two RBIs with two runs, and Howe was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run. Deanna Codman was 1-for-3 with four runs with Alexus Brummett scored two runs.
Not their night