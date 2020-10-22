Ludington volleyball 2-1 in quad Thursday

ZEELAND — Ludington’s volleyball team had its hands full on Thursday, with two matches going the distance as the Orioles went 2-1 at the Zeeland East quad. Ludington fell in its first match to Grand Rapids South Christian, 20-25, 20-25, but came back and topped Hudsonville Unity Christian, 17-25, 25-23, 15-12 and ended the night beating Zeeland East, 18-25, 28-26, 15-13. “I was super proud of Karli Mesyar,” said Ludington Rebecca Vaara of the newly brought up freshman. “She stepped into the setter position tonight as a freshman and really owned the spot.” Mesyar certainly made her presence known tallying 46 assists while De’Lahna Porter and Elena Vaara led the team with 22 kills. Porter was also solid in the service game with 10 aces with Sophia Cooney adding 22 digs. The Orioles now sit at 22-10 on the season and 3-1 in conference play. Ludington statistics: De’Lahna Porter: 22 kills, 10 aces, 9 blocks, 3 assists, 9 digs Elena Vaara: 22 kills, 1 ace, 6 blocks, 12 digs Karli Mesyar: 46 assists, 1 kill, 9 digs Sophia Cooney: 3 aces, 22 digs Keelyn Laird: 6 kills, 5 blocks, 2 aces, 13 digs Maddy Vaara: 2 kills, 1 block, 6 digs Zoe Voss: 2 kills, 2 aces Lauren Johnson: 2 assists, 1 kill, 5 digs Rylee Stone: 1 assist, 1 dig
Oakridge 3, Mason County Central 1
SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central hosted Oakridge Thursday night in a conference match and fell to the Eagles in four sets. MCC fell to the Eagles with the sets going, 18-25, 5-25, 25-22, 14-25. Hailey Jackson led the team in kills with 10 on the night while Braylen Green and Amya Battice added two each and Charlie Banks and Jessica Gerbers chipped in with one. Braylen Green along with Maxi Green led the team in assists with eight and four a piece. Mason County Central statistics: Maxi Green: 2 points; 3 hits; 4 digs; 18 sets, 4 assists Hailey Jackson: 4 points; 25 hits, 10 kills; 4 digs; 1 blocks; 1 set Braylen Green: 4 points, 1 ace; 1 hit, 2 kills; 2 digs; 22 sets, 8 assists Adria Quigley: 1 dig Charlie Banks: 4 points; 5 hits, 1 kill; 1 dig Mia McHenry: 1 point, 1 ace; 4 hits; 5 digs Amya Battice: 1 point; 15 hits, 2 kills; 5 digs Wren Nelson: 5 hits; 2 blocks; 2 sets Reagan Wiese: 1 point; 1 hit; 1 dig Jessica Gerbers: 5 points; 2 hits, 1 kill; 4 digs
Mason County Central 3, Hart 2
SCOTTVILLE — The Hart volleyball team fell to Mason County Central Tuesday night in a five set thriller. The Pirates fell, 18-25, 25-14, 26-24, 14-25, 15-17. Cassidy Copenhaver and Avery Beachum led the Pirates with seven kills and four aces each while Rylee Noggle added five for the squad. Finley Kistler set her teamates up well Tuesday night racking up 19 assists. The Pirates move to 6-13 on the season and 1-6 in conference play and will wrap up their regular season next Tuesday at a quad match hosted by Fremont. Hart statistics: Audry Swihart: 4 digs Kloe Klotz: 2 aces; 3 kills; 5 digs Ariana Borrego: 18 digs Finley Kistler: 2 aces; 19 assists; 4 kills; 6 digs Rylee Noggle: 4 aces; 5 kills; 3 blocks; 8 digs Audrey Aerts: 11-12 serves, 3 aces; 4 kills; 22 digs Cassidy Copenhaver: 20-21 serves, 4 aces; 7 kills; 26 digs Avery Beachum: 14-14 serves, 4 aces; 7 kills; 16 digs Morland Gamble: 1 kill; 18 digs
