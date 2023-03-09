For 150 years, the Ludington Daily News — under one name or another — has been chronicling the comings and goings of our community; the good and the bad, births and deaths, tragedies and celebrations. All of it makes the news an on-going history of our area.
Ludington’s original newspaper — then called the Mason County Record — printed its first issue on a Tuesday in 1867 under the direction of George W. Clayton.
Through mergers of several weekly and daily papers — including the Record, the Daily Sun and the Daily Mail — the paper was reformed as the Ludington Daily News in 1902, when it also moved into its current home at the corner of Rath Avenue and Court Street.
It took James Ludington, the man for whom this city was named, to recognize that a local newspaper was needed to accomplish two major goals — getting the county seat moved, and changing the village’s name from Pere Marquette to Ludington. Each would require a major public relations effort.
Ludington’s main business rival was Charles Mears, whose Lincoln village is now Epworth and Lincoln Hills Golf Club.
Ludington sailed to Milwaukee and contacted a printer friend who recommended Clayton for the newspaper job. Clayton, a lean, tall Yankee veteran of the Civil War, built a house on the northwest corner of Ferry and Court streets and opened the Mason County Record.
The date was Tuesday, Sept. 17, 1867, and the Record started an unbroken lineage that became the Ludington Daily News.
Six years later, in 1873, a second weekly, the Ludington Appeal, was started by Will B. Cole from Pontiac. For nearly a decade the two newspapers — the solidly Republican Record and the solidly Democratic Appeal — traded barbs and insults that today would border on libel.
Then a third weekly, the Ludington Democrat, was started by E.W. Marsh. In the span of 10 years there were three weekly newspapers operating simultaneously in Ludington.
But it wasn’t until 1892 when the first daily newspaper appeared here. It was started by a daily newspaper publisher in Manistee, who hired an itinerant newsman to run the paper. He was App Smith, a veteran of the Civil War — on the Confederate side.
In the spring of 1892 the city had its first daily newspaper, the Daily Mail.
The Smiths published the newspaper for nine years before selling it to a man who owned a canning company in Ludington, but the Daily Mail soon gave way to a second newspaper — George S. Luce’s Daily Sun.
Through mergers and buyouts, the two dailies finally joined forces in 1902 and the name of the paper was changed to the Ludington Daily News. A new two-story building was constructed on the corner of Rath Avenue and Court Street, the same location where the present Daily News still stands today.
The paper rolled along with Marsh at the helm until 1911, when a well-known Ludington banker and attorney, Charles G. Wing, bought the Daily News.
Wing was publisher and editor for four years. Then he hired a very robust editor who also owned half the paper. He was G.H.D. Sutherland, a man who one longtime employee said thundered his way around the newsroom as he edited reporters’ copy.
It was during Sutherland’s ownership that the Daily News became a truly well-rounded newspaper. Until then, all news was from the area, or culled from metro newspapers.
Sutherland joined the Associated Press to provide state, national and international news. He also added AP wire photos, which were delivered daily by mail.
Sutherland died in 1931. His estate oversaw the paper for two years before it was sold to J.A. McFarland in 1934. He held it only five years before selling to Harold P. Furstenau in 1939.
Furstenau made major changes, not only in the way the newspaper was printed, but in the building itself.
For some years, smaller newspapers had known that off-set presses were the way to go for economy and a better product. It took convincing, but Furstenau finally agreed, and the Daily News did away with “hot type” in favor off-set printing, which required a huge camera and many accessories.
He also demolished the newsroom, ad department and front office area. In their place is what we see today.
Failing health forced the Fursteneau family to sell the paper, and in December 1986, David R. Jackson bought the Daily News. Jackson’s family had a long history of newspaper publishing in Anderson, Indiana.
Jackson was with the Daily News for 26 years; 20 of them as publisher and the last six as president. He was hired by the Harold Furstenau family and negotiated the sale of the company to himself and his siblings.
While under Jackson’s lead the company created, developed and later sold West Michigan Directories, which was a telephone directory publisher.
When he bought the Daily News, Jackson had also been publisher of two other small Michigan dailies in Ionia and South Haven. He modernized the Daily News, brought in a sophisticated computer system, bought two area weeklies in Hart and Whitehall and expanded the circulation.
During Jackson’s tenure, the newspaper stood out among small daily papers in Michigan and the region, earning seven Michigan Press Association Best Small Newspaper awards.
“No other paper even came close,” Jackson said in a 2012 Daily News story about his retirement. “Now people (in the industry) look to Ludington as an example.”
Jackson said he’d often bring fellow publishers through the Ludington paper to show them the company’s latest improvements, including a state-of-the-art direct-to-plate system and a “four-high” color press addition for the production of the paper. The changes sped up the printing process, provided more full-color pages in the paper and, in the long run, saved money, Jackson said.
“We weren’t afraid of trying new things,” he said.
Jackson said times were tough at the newspaper when he arrived. He recalled going without a paycheck when there wasn’t enough money to pay his salary.
Eventually, the company’s buildings were updated. In the same 2012 retirement story, Jackson recalled sitting in the old Daily News breakroom, which was a dingy cement-block room referred to as “the morgue.” Today, the breakroom has a tile floor, kitchen sink, cabinets and refrigerator and is suitable even for interviews when necessary.
In 2012, Community Media Group purchased the Ludington Daily News along with the weekly newspapers, Oceana’s Herald-Journal and the White Lake Beacon.
“They are newspaper people,” Jackson said at the time of Community Media Group. “They love the news business and that’s important to me. They are going to make changes, obviously, but they are committed to putting out good newspapers.
“I didn’t want some venture capital firm coming in here,” Jackson said. “I think they’ll continue to put out a good newspaper.”
Jackson said at the time of his retirement that newspapers have an obligation to the community to report fairly and accurately.
During the newspaper’s 150th celebration in 2017, Ray McGrew, then the company’s current vice president and Ludington Daily News publisher, said the commitment to the community remained intact.
“The leadership of the local newspaper has always been a benefit to the area and will continue to be a strong source of local news and information,” McGrew said. “The newspaper has as strong of staff as it has ever had and enjoys providing the needed information for its communities.”
Former Managing Editor Patti Klevorn said at the time in 2017 it’s the interaction with the community that gives the newspaper its staying power.
“It’s difficult to separate one from the other,” Klevorn said. “We are part of the community and the community is integral to everything we do.”
The connection between the Daily News and the community makes the newspaper’s 150th anniversary an event for everyone to celebrate.
“It’s an honor to be able to continue to lead local news coverage and a local newspaper into and beyond this milestone,” McGrew said.
Today, the Daily News’ publisher is Mike Hrycko and the managing editor is David Bossick.