Before the white man arrived in Mason County with his farming implements, hunting weapons and timbering tools, this area was a crossroads for numerous Indian tribes.
For the most part, the various tribes peaceably shared this region's rich forests and streams.
But 300 years ago, a series of circumstances in far off Wisconsin, Illinois and the Detroit area of Michigan eventually bloodied with one of the worst Indian tribal massacres in this nation's aboriginal history.
(Fifty years ago), the only evidence of that massacre is a wooden plaque overlooking the tranquil bank of the Pere Marquette River at a point 1.2 miles south of Custer on South Custer Road.
The plaque, erected (in 1970) by Scottville Explorer Post 144, reads: "Site of 1725 Indian Battle. A four-day battle between roving Mascoutens and area Ottawas found Mascoutens outnumbered and conquered by Ottawas. The river ran red with blood. Dead were buried in huge mounds, one in roadway south of bridge, one in cemetery, now regrettably removed."
The facts of the massacre are clouded by the lack of written history when it occurred.
Several fragmentary accounts of the battle are contained in the library of the (Mason County Historical Society Research Center) in Ludington.
These accounts vary considerably in their details. There are even three spellings of Mascouten.
But the gist of the story is this:
• The battle was between the Mascoutens on one side, and the Ottawas and Potawatomis on the other side.
• Some 3,000 Mascoutens were slain, virtually wiping out the tribe. About 200 Ottawas and Potawatomis were killed.
The battle occurred about 1725, some 298 years ago.
The Mascoutens, knowing of the impending attack by their more powerful neighbors, were attempting to escape fromt he region on a fleet of canoes.
The Mascoutens were ambushed on the river just east of Ludington. Over a period of four days, they were driven eastward, and the climatic battle occurred south of Custer where the plaque stood.
• Mascouten squaws and children fled south through the woods while the battle was underway. When the main battle was over, the Ottawas pursued the surviving women and children for a period of weeks., killing them as they found them. Only about a dozen Mascoutens escaped to a sanctuary in the Mohawk Valley of New York.
• By the late 1700s, the last of the once-strong tribe was gone. Today, with the veils of time obscuring the past, there is not a single mention of the Mascoutens among the extensive Indian writings of the Encyclopedia Britannica.
Faint clues remain
More than one Indian tribe vanished, leaving only faint clues on the page of history.
How did it happen to the Mascoutens?
So far as recorded history is concerned, the first mention of the Mascoutens came in 1615 when the French explorer, Samuel de Champlain, encountered them living south of Lake Huron.
Other Mascoutens roamed the Fox River Valley in Wisconsin, just north of Chicago, where Father Allouez visited them in 1670, and Father Marquette in 1673.
But in the late 1600s, a series of disasters started the Mascoutens on their slide into oblivion.
In 1680, the Mascoutens and their allies, the Fox Tribe, lost about 1,000 men in an unsuccessful attack on a French stronghold at what is now Detroit. The Potawatomi tribe, siding with the French, inflicted most of the losses.
Turbulent times
The next few decades were turbulent times for the tribes of the eastern and midwest United States. There was much warring and shifting allegiances involving the white man, the Sioux, Ottawas, Chippewas, Potawatomi and the smaller tribe of Mascoutens.
In one of these upheavals, the Sioux chased the Mascoutens eastward out of Wisconsin and Illinois into Michigan.
South Michigan was occupied by the Potawatomi and central Michigan by the Ottawas.
The weary Mascoutens — their numbers ravaged by years of losing warfare — sought and recieved sanctuary from the Ottawas.
The ragged Mascoutens settled in an area between Reed City and Baldwin.
The tribe, with many widows and crippled braves, gave up their old lifestyle. They switched from a nomadic hunting-fighting life and became farmers.
The new arrangement worked well for both the host Ottawas and the guest Mascoutens.
The Ottawas provided the Mascoutens with protection, plus buffalo hides for clothing and flint for tools.
In exchange, the Mascoutens traded their vegetables and grain.
This peaceful partnership continued many years.
Arrangement soured
Then it began to go sour.
Why?
According to stories handed down from one generation of (Native Americans) to the next, the trouble started with the Potawatomi of southern Michigan.
Whenever some venturesome Potawatomi bucks committed vandalism, murder or thievery against the Ottawas, they always blamed the deeds on the Mascoutens.
The breaking point came after some renegade Potawatomi, paddling along the eastern shore of Lake Michigan, came upon a small group of Ottawas encamped at what is now Ludington. The renegades killed the Ottawas.
Again, the Mascoutens were blamed.
The Ottawas wanted vengeance. They decided to get rid of the Mascoutens, one way or the other.
The Ottawas invited the Potawatomi to join in the assault. The Potawatomi chiefs declined, but may Potawatomi braves joined the Ottawas for the upcoming battle.
Some 2,000 Ottawas and volunteers began war preparations lasting almost a year. A this time, the Mascouten tribe numbered about 1,000 able-bodied braves, and 2,000 women, children and infirm.
Sought help
The Mascoutens, getting ample warning of the impending onslaught, sent runners into the Iroquoix nation (New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio) seeking help from the Mohawks, Oneidas, Onadagas, Cayugas and Senecas.
None would provide braves for the right. But the Mohawks promised sanctuary to the Mascoutens if they could reach New York.
The Mascoutens then built a fleet of rafts and canoes to carry the tribe and its belongings out of Michigan.
The escape migration called for the Mascouten fleet to sail down the Pere Marquette River to Lake Michigan, south to the Grand River (at Grand Haven), then east on the Grand River as far as possible, then overland through Detroit, Canada, and into the Mohawk Valley in New York.
Ottawa spies kept the war council posted daily on the Mascoutens' fleet-building activities, and on their subsequent preparations for leaving.
The Mascouten fleet embarked, probably from some point in Lake County. It sailed uneventful hours through the day and night, until it neared the mouth of the Pere Marquette River, east of Ludington.
Then the Ottawas, hidden along the banks, sprang their ambush.
Most of the Mascoutens began retreating back along the river towards Custer. Some tried to hide in the marsh grass. The Ottawas set fire to the grass.
Women, children fled
The retreating Mascoutens organized a few delaying actions along the way to give the women and children a chance to flee southward through the woods.
The battle climaxed at Custer where the Mascouten braves were wiped out. The Ottawas not only had superior manpower, but better weapons, including flintlock rifles they had obtained from the French.
When the main battle at Custer ended, the Ottawas tracked the Mascouten women and children, killing them as they overtook them, as far south as Grand Rapids.
Returning them, to the scene of the river-bank slaughter, the Ottawas buried most of the Mascouten bodies in a few large mounds.
The heads of many of the Mascoutens were placed on sticks or poles, or fastened to trees along the river bank.
Many years later, where the Pere Marquette empties into Lake Michigan, shifting sands uncovered scores of skeletal remains of the Mascouten victims. That area, now the site of Ludington, became known to the Indians as Nindebektatuning, meaning "the place of skulls."
There is an interesting afternote:
Truth often has a way of surfacing.
And from the Potawatomi campfires, the truth gradually filtered northward to the Ottawas that the Mascoutens were innocent of the crimes for which they had been exterminated.
According to the stories passed down through the generations, the Ottawas for a long time carried a sense of shame for what occurred.
But the truth came too late to revive the mouldering bones of the Mascoutens.