Reprinted from Nov. 10, 1973, edition of the Daily News. This story was updated for the span of 50 years since its publication.

Editor's Note: A Michigan Historical Marker was erected in 1994 to mark the site on South Custer Road near the Pere Marquette River. The 1994 plaque reads: Notipekago: Ottawa oral tradition tells of a war between the Ottawa and Mascouten tribes in the seventeenth century. The defeat of the Mascouten allowed for permanent Ottawa settlement in Lower Michigan. One battle took place in the Custer vicinity along the Pere Marquette River. Many years later, erosion exposed the buried remains of those from both tribes who died here. Indians placed many of the skulls along the riverbank. The battle site became known as Notipekago—the place of the skulls. This story holds an enduring place in Ottawa oral tradition.