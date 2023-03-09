Charles Gordon Wing purchased the Ludington Daily News in 1911. He served the newspaper as owner, editor and publisher. He had also owned the Ludington Appeal and Ludington Record, which were weekly newspapers that preceded the Daily News.
The role of newspaperman was but one of many very important roles Wing played in the long history of Ludington. In a 1920 Ludington Daily News article he described his position in the community.
“I was not one of the pioneers, but arrived before their scattered clearings made much impression on the solidity of the primeval forest.… The men are few who have taken a prominent part in the business life of Mason County whom I have not personally known.”
Wing’s influence on our community was significant during his lifetime and his legacy lives on today in many important but little-known ways. A review of his many roles in Ludington dramatically illustrates the breadth of this influence.
Charles Gordon Wing was born in upstate New York in 1846. He joined the United States Navy during the Civil War and served aboard the USS Cincinnati during the blockade of Mobile Bay by Union forces.
After the war he attended the University of Michigan, earning both a Bachelor of Philosophy degree and a Law degree. After a brief period as a high school principal in Washtenaw County, he was able use his Navy experience and his newly earned law degree to obtain a position with the federal government.
Harbor Inspector
Wing arrived in Ludington in April 1873 as the newly appointed Harbor Inspector charged with overseeing the federal funds being used to build the Ludington harbor. He recognized that he had little knowledge of the construction of harbors.
Wing later described this job as, “..a position I doubted my experience for, but accepted because it gave me four dollars per day and the chance to marry… Miss Jennie Poole of Sharon, Mich.”
He did eventually learn enough about harbors to start a successful partnership with Duncan Dewar. That firm did work on many harbors in West Michigan from 1882 to 1884.
Attorney
Eventually the Ludington harbor was built, but the federal money was not as plentiful and it was time for Wing to start his law practice. He did so in October 1873.
His partners in his law practice included several early Ludington attorneys, including H. M. Newcomb, Marshall D. Ewell and J. B. McMahon. In 1920, Wing recalled that he and his first partner had received this welcome from the Ludington Appeal: “Two more lawyers: What is to become of us?”
One wonders if Wing had this quote in mind when he later purchased the Ludington Appeal newspaper.
Public Involvement
Wing was very active in the Ludington community. He served as vice president of the library board and later sold the land for the building of the current Ludington Library.
He organized a local literary society, was active with his wife in the Ludington History Club, served as superintendent of the Presbyterian Sunday school and was a trustee of the National Union, an insurance order founded in Ludington in 1890. He was also very active in the local Republican Party.
Judge
In 1875, Wing’s career took another turn when he was appointed as a probate judge in Mason County by Gov. John J. Bagley. While Wing only served for a few years in this position, he was frequently referred to as Judge Wing during the rest of his lifetime.
Farmer
Wing purchased significant acreage throughout Mason County, including a 120-acre farm just east of Ludington on which he raised crops and kept his sevn children busy. That farm was eventually sold by his son to Mason County and is now the site of the Mason County Airport and Western Michigan Fairgrounds. Wing was active in many local and state agricultural organizations and in the opinion of many farmers, “…did more to promote agriculture than any other man in Mason County.”
Banker
In 1901, Wing joined with the Cartier family and formed the Ludington State Bank. That bank, which originally stood on the southwest corner of Ludington Avenue and James Street, burned to the ground in 1913.
Wing built the new Ludington State Bank building on the northwest corner of James Street and Loomis Street. That second building is now vacant but remains an iconic structure in Ludington.
Community Developer
Wing was very active in promoting Ludington as a resort destination and a manufacturing center. At one time, he owned and planned to develop significant portions of both of what are now Stearns Park and Rotary Park in Ludington.
In 1892, Wing and Justus Stearns spearheaded the formation of the Citizens Development Company to bring jobs to Ludington during an international economic recession. Their efforts lead to the building of new factories in the Manufacturer’s Addition on the north side of Ludington.
Wing was also instrumental in the development of the Ludington Water Supply Company; a company he later sold to the city.
Newspaperman
Wing and his family played an active role during his ownership of the Ludington Daily News and its predecessor newspapers. His daughter, Jessie H. Wing, is listed as the editor of the Ludington Appeal in the 1900 Ludington City Directory. Wing served as publisher-editor for the first four years of his ownership of the Ludington Daily News.
A 1954 article in the Ludington Daily News written by Lenore Williams describes Wing’s views about newspapers:
“Mr. Wing ranked the work of the newspaper man or woman with the professions of law, medicine and the ministry. He impressed upon the members of his staff the importance of their obligation to give their readers a true and unbiased picture of all happenings of news interest and cautioned them of the influence, for good or evil, the newspaper often wields on the community.”
Wing died on Nov. 12, 1920, shortly after completing a history of the Ludington area. That history, titled “Mason County: A Tale of the Early Times,” was published as a series in the Ludington Daily News in October 1920 and is a fitting tribute to a man with such strong ties to the Ludington community and the Ludington Daily News.
Two days after his death, E. O. McLean wrote this about Wing in the Ludington Sunday Morning News: “Throughout his life Mr. Wing shrank from praise and publicity. He moved with big men and did big things, but ever with reserve, dignity and amazing self-effacement.”