A modern 104-bed facility designed to accommodate immediate as well as future needs of the residents such is the Memorial Hospital of Mason County. Having just completed an extensive $1.2 million remodeling program which added 23,000 square feet. the hospital offers a complete line of services for patients.
Built in 1967 at an original cost of nearly $2 million, the recent expansion and remodeling was begun in 1971. Facilities for the emergency, laboratory and X-ray departments were expanded and areas for special services and patient and surgical care were enlarged. In one section of the new wing are nine special care (intensive and coronary) beds, eight pediatrics, eight medical-surgical care, and two each for isolation and security care patients. The flexibility of these rooms permits their use for whatever need arises. Other new services offered in one part of the remodeled section are a physical therapy department, inhalation treatment area and an in-service education room as well as several improved storage areas for hospital needs.
Communications improvements which have been made about the same time as the remodeling program include a new fire alarm system, a pageboy beeper system to contact the doctors, technicians and operating personnel on call, and an emergency two-way radio system which is linked to other hospitals in the state as well as to the two ambulances which the hospital operates for the county.
Mason County residents were not always so lucky as to have such modern facilities. Prior to 1905, there was no hospital at all, and patients who were too ill to return to their homes after treatment were cared for in the different doctors' homes. A railroad accident in 1905 on the old "dummy line," a passenger service operating between Ludington, Epworth and Hamlin Lake, prompted action by several doctors' wives and other women in the community to establish a hospital. The women had long before that realized the need for such a facility and the accident only served to make them further their efforts.
The women met and organized a hospital society as the first step towards providing service to the community. Active memberships were solicited for $5 each and associate memberships for $10. Several fund raising projects were sponsored and the society soon grew to 50 members.
In 1906, the group became known as the Mason County Hospital Society and officers and a board of managers were chosen. Mrs. L.W. Goodenough was named president; Mrs. James Magmer, vice-president; Mrs. Joseph Sahlmark, treasurer; Mrs. F.N. Lattimer, secretary; and Mesdames Mary Blodgett, Benjamin Wade, D.W. Tanner, G.O. Switzer and Clara M. Smythe, board of managers. The women engaged the late M.B. Danaher for their attorney and asked the late J.S. Stearns for the use of his home on South Washington Avenue for a hospital on a six-month trial basis. Later he gave the building to the society in memory of his wife.
Named as the first superintendent was Mrs. Smythe, one of the board of managers, who also was a registered nurse. The women of the hospital society donated funiture and supplies for the new institution, and the late Dr. F.W. Heysett loaned some of his surgical instruments. Additional hospital equipment was purchased with the $1,000 which the society had raised. More funds were realized from a Christmas holiday charity ball held in 1906, an event which continued until after World War I.
For the first three years of its operation, over 14,000 patients received care and 3,000 babies were born. The need for the facility was proved in these figures. Several additions were made to the large structure with its being remodeled and repainted many times. The operating rooms which originally comprised only one room on the second floor were expanded, and modern X-ray and laboratory services were provided.
The former Robert Stearns home next to the hospital facility was donated for use as a nurses' home. In 1907, a school of nursing was established and four girls graduated three years later from the first class. They included Emma Greenwald, Orpha Rippy, Helen Johnson and Olga Nelson. The school of nursing operated until 1922, the last class graduating in that year.
A new facility built across the street from the original Paulina Stearns Hospital opened its doors to the public on Aug. 26, 1940. Members of the hospital society had realized the need for more adequate facilities and had gradually accumulated funds to be used for the construction of a new, more modern building. With the donation of a site by the Morton Salt Co. and with the funds raised and monetary contributions received, construction of a new $144,592 hospital was begun. But the building was soon to be too small to handle the increasing demands of the community and plans were begun for a larger facility having services and equipment not presently available at the Paulina Stearns.
Open house at the new $2 million hospital was held June 29, 1967. A site located in the northeast section of the city on East Ludington Avenue had been selected and work was begun in July, 1965. The two-story, 75-bed, facility boasted the latest in X-ray equipment, a modern pathology department and pharmacy and a modern obstetrical department. Financing of the structure came from several sources with over $500,000 being pledged by residents of the local area and Epworth Heights.
The most recent construction and remodeling of the modern hospital, finished just this spring, provides further room for more services to patients.
Through the years several individuals have been closely linked with the expansion of the hospital facility. Following the first superintendent, Mrs. Smythe, others who served included Miss Nellie E. Dart, Miss Farley and Miss McMahon. Miss Nettie Fitch served in the capacity of administrator until 1940 when Miss E. K. Longley assumed these duties. It was during the latter's tenure that several innovations were instituted including full accreditation by the Joint Commission Accreditation of Hospitals.
Following her as administrator in June, 1967, was Albert Paulus who served until his death in June, 1973. (Following Paulus was) Mrs. Shirley M. Smedley is the… administrator.