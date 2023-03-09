The first lady doctor practicing in the Ludington area was the late Sarah Bostwick Hoffman, wife of Dr. Harvey E. Hoffman and mother of Dr. Howard B. Hoffman, who also practiced here. Mrs. Hoffman was born in Lyons, New York and graduated from the University Medical School at the University of Michigan in 1891. It was here that she had met her husband and they moved to Ludington following their marriage in 1892. She practiced gynecology with her office in her home, and also was the medical examiner for the women's lodges. Her husband was an eye, ear, nose and throat specialist.
In addition to practicing medicine and looking after her family and home, Mrs. Hoffman's chief hobby was the painting of Bavarian china. At this point in history, ladies indulged in this pastime, and Mrs. Hoffman's companion in this venture was Mrs. Clyde Hagerman, wife of a prominent banker in Ludington.
The Hagerman's lived just across the alley from the Hoffmans in what is now the Rose Hawley home on Filer Street, while the Hoffmans lived at 405 E. Loomis. Mrs. Hagerman owned a drying-baking kiln for the painted china, and together the two ladies worked at their hobby.
(In 1973), Dr. and Mrs. H.B. Hoffman own a whole set of these dishes which are in an off-white Bavarian china banded in gold and with a monogram in three letters. The set includes plates, cups, saucers and a teapot. The Hoffmans also possess a hand-painted vase in an odd-shaped graceful form which was signed by Mrs. Hoffman.
The elder Hoffman's other hobby was collecting sterling silver some of the pieces in that day were known as "souvenir spoons." Dr. and Mrs. Hoffman also have a collection of monogrammed tableware as well as "Madonna" spoons and other pieces of silverware handed down from his parents.