The lakeshore often has events nearly every weekend through the year, but this year will have a tinge of history and nostalgia as the City of Ludington celebrates its 150th year.
The events to mark the 150th start off on March 22 with either long-standing events integrating the 150th birthday of the city into their annual celebrations or new occasions being planned to mark the sesquicentennial.
“We sparked everyone’s attention with the logo contest,” said Heather Tykoski, the city’s community development director. “That happened in late summer. It started with realizing that we wanted an identifier, something special for the 150th.”
The colorful logo features the Ludington North Breakwater Lighthouse as the “1” and hues of a summer setting sun — sunsets that are enjoyed now by sunbathers on Stearns Park Beach as they were with the indigenous peoples, explorers and settlers generations before.
Ludington, like much of the Lake Michigan shoreline, was a haven for trapping beavers and indigenous people. The bluff between the shore of the big lake and a smaller one that would bear his name is where famed French missionary and explorer Father Jacques Marquette would pass away. A village was settled across from the death site, Pere Marquette.
It was March 22, 1873, when the Village of Pere Marquette became the City of Ludington, named for James Ludington who owned several industries, according to Paul S. Peterson’s book, “The Story of Ludington.”
In those intervening 150 years, Ludington changed from a lumbering town to one where the business of moving freight across Lake Michigan on car ferries dominated the city. From there, city has transitioned — and continues to do so.
The City of Ludington is beginning its celebration with a commemorative City Council meeting at 6 p.m., March 22, at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 501 E. Danaher St., Ludington.
The Mason County Historical Society is hosting a slew of events from April through the fall. The society is hosting a presentation on the lumbering heritage on April 20, an ancestry workshop in May, a vintage base ball game in July, a Maritime Heritage Day as well as a cemetery walk in August, a re-enactment of the “Trial of the Century” at Historic White Pine Village and a Sesquicentennial Ball.
“It’s really in their wheelhouse,” Tykoski said.
One weekend, though, fittingly will be a return to what many people enjoyed before the COVID-19 pandemic — Love Ludington Weekend. That weekend will be chock full of events, from June 9 through June 11.
“Even when it started, it was seen as a kickoff to summer. There was a world record attempt or Lakestride,” Tykoski said. “Now, we’re talking street party, fireworks…”
“There’s a world record attempt, potentially,” said Brandy Miller, president of the Mason County Chamber Alliance — formerly known as the Ludington & Scottville Chamber of Commerce.
The second weekend of June typically is the weekend of the longstanding Ludington Lakestride Half Marathon, 10k and 5k races, starting and ending at Stearns Park. That will be on Saturday, June 10, and events that day will include the House of Flavors — itself celebrating 75 years of ice cream goodness — attempting its third Guiness World Record for the largest group of people to be photographed in the shape of an ice cream cone.
That night, the SS Badger — another birthday celebrant with 70 years — is having its birthday bash where people can board the ship as it’s docked in the Pere Marquette Lake harbor.
Historic home and bed and breakfast tours will be offered.
“That weekend, some of those significant businesses that are iconic to Ludington, the House of Flavors and the Badger, also celebrating their birthday that weekend is significant for the kickoff of summer,” Miller said.
Shortly after the weekend, the famed Scottville Clown Band will play a concert at Waterfront Park.
The chamber hosts a variety of events throughout each year including the Ludington Offshore Classic and the Gold Coast Artisan Fair, and Miller said the plans to integrate Ludington’s 150th are still being finalized.
“These events have been going on 30 years, 16, 17 years. Our art fair in August is 40 years old. These are decades-long events. Gus Macker for one, is pretty iconic, so we plan to integrate the 150th into that whether that’s the logo inclusion or somehow having a commemorative something,” Miller said. “We haven’t quite figured out quite what we’re going to do, but we’re going to mark the occasion with our events.”
The 150th logo, designed by Lauren Maxwell of Glen Arbor, was made available to merchandisers in the city to sell items from t-shirts to mugs, glassware to coozies. And, the logo is being made available for coins that area businesses are seeking to be minted with those businesses’ logos on the flip side. Businesses and organizations that are taking part include Ludington Area Schools, the SS Badger, West Shore Bank and its 125th year and Ludington Beverage with its 90th year.
“The city really empowered everybody to go back and say what piece of the celebration do you want to contribute to as this marks a significant time for us all,” Miller said.
Tykoski said the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, entering its 15th year, will be having special exhibits and classes during the course of the year, too, to mark the 150th. Jamesport Brewing is looking to brew a signature beer to mark the 150th, too.
A listing of events for Ludington’s 150th will be updated, and will be available both on the website of the Ludington Daily News, www.ludingtondailynews.com, and on a website dedicated to the 150th, www.ludington150.com.
Miller said the calendar of events will be filling in as the days move forward with the Love Ludington Weekend and the city’s celebratory meeting serving as anchors.
“Hopefully, that website will become more of a resource for people,” Miller said.