Ludington, today you celebrate your 150th birthday.
Today you stand, proud, modern, progressive; cascading into your second century on the wave of the most awesome achievement in your history — the construction on your shore of the largest hydroelectric powerplant of its kind in the world.
But what about yesterday? Were there not proud achievements there as well? Surely there must have been.
March 22, 1873—your official birthdate. Already you were a booming lumbering center. Pine was king, and your shore and the shore of the great river flowing to you were covered with pine.
Literally millions of logs were floated to the mills lining your harbor. Lumber barons were born in your midst. Elegant homes, many still standing, attest to the greatness of your infancy as a city.
Your outstanding natural harbor insured your future as a major Great Lakes shipping center. This same fine harbor brought the railroad to your door rather than to Pentwater's. (Both locations had been considered as the possible Lake Michigan terminus of this railroad.)
The axe, the saw, fire scourged you of pine by the turn of the twentieth century. Lumbering was all but dead in your midst by the beginning of World War I — the incessant whirring and buzzing of the mill saws lingering for the most part only in the memories of your hearty breed of early citizens.
But you could survive without lumbering now; the railroad, shipping, salt wells, industry, and yes by now tourism — they were your lifelines now. All played vital roles in making you what you have become today. All except salt remained as your lifelines (in 1973).
Ludington, yours is a history steeped in greatness, the depth of which will continue to surface as your centennial year progresses. But now Ludington. now it seems most appropriate to turn back in time not just a century, but nearly three centuries, to perhaps your most historic event — that spring day when white man is first recognized to have set foot on your soil.
May 18. 1675 — Sun drenches a grassy hill upon your Lake Michigan shore. It would be a beautiful day were not death hanging in the air. A canoe travels your shore, strong paddlers forging ahead in their race to beat death to the mission at St. Ignace on the Straits Mackinac. It is no use. Death beckons the famed Christian missionary-explorer of the Mississippi who until now lay prostrate in the canoe between his paddlers,
Head propped up against a cedar stave of the canoe the missionary's eyes scanned the shore. "He saw the eminence slope down toward the north, a limpid stream cutting the lowland beach, a lone hill rising from the shore," the Rev. Raphael N. Hamilton S.J. tells us. "Fresh leaves on the shrubbery, May blossoms in bud and bloom decked the wilderness with beauty fit for an anteroom to heaven. He told his boatmen he wished this to be his last resting place. As they lifted him to shore, he asked them to call on the name of Jesus and Mary as he would breathe his last. He requested them to place a cross above his grave when they buried him at the foot of the hill.
"That night, just below the cross which has replaced the one erected (347) years ago, as the lowering sun bathed the budding bluff with springtime radiance. Father Jacques Marquette — 'Angel to the Ottawa, founder of the Illinois Mission, Pioneer of the Mississippi Valley — passed into eternity. And his two boatmen, who had lost their race, knew he had won the greatest of human victories."
Pere Marquette was dead. At age 37, the Jesuit priest who had devoted his life to the salvation of the Indians had succumbed to the infection, probably typhoid, incurred two years earlier during his exploration of the Mississippi River with Louis Jolliet. That exploration, Ludington, took place two centuries before the year you would become a city.
Today, Ludington, a cross crowned hill on a finger of land between Lake Michigan and the river named after this famed Jesuit priest, marks the spot where Marquette is recognized to have died and been buried.
Two years later, a party of Marquette's Indian converts and the two white paddlers with him at his death on a grassy knoll upon your shore returned to disinter the remains of the beloved priest whose memory would forever be etched on your future. Not only the river flowing by this death site, but you, Ludington, were named for this noble missionary-explorer.
It was not until 1849, four years after the first permanent white settler arrived in your vicinity, that you sprang up, Ludington. You were called Pere Marquette in memory of the missionary. For 15 years you would wear that proud title, until, in 1864, the fathers of the settlement renamed you Ludington at the request of the most powerful lumberman in Pere Marquette at that time.
It was this man, James Ludington, who had you platted and named your main street running north and south James and the main street running east and west Ludington, thus paying himself more honor. Your river and lake would remain the Pere Marquette, preserving at least that honor for the famed missionary-explorer.
Pere Marquette would also become the name of one of your streets — though not a major street, the name of schools, a township, and more. In their hearts, your people would not forget this first white man to step upon your shore.
And though Marquette's remains were removed to the mission he founded at St. Ignace, his death site has continued to be revered ever since. Pilgrims returned year after year to the site Pilgrimages continue to commemorate Marquette each year on the anniversary of his death, May 18. Four elaborate pageants, in 1935, 1936, 1937 and 1955, honored Marquette in your midst. Thousands of persons attended.
By his death upon your shore, Father Marquette gave to you, Ludington, your earliest recorded identity. And while a cross crowned hill continues to mark this spot of your noble beginning of recognition in the civilized world, not far away along the Lake Michigan shoreline stands another claim to fame as you prepare to plunge into your next 150 years as an incorporated city. This claim is the Ludington Pumped Storage Plant, with its mammoth manmade reservoir and tremendous generating capacity.
Happy 150th birthday Ludington!