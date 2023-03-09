The greatest marine disaster ever to strike the Ludington carferry fleet occurred (114) years ago next month when the Pere Marquette 18 sank in 400 feet of water, about 20 miles off the Wisconsin shore, taking 29 passengers and crewmen with her.
Other Ludington carferries have been engaged in heroic battles against the lake and some have won and some lost. But none of the disasters ever matched the stunning magnitude of the loss of the 18.
Among the 29 dead were six passengers and two crewmen from the Pere Marquette 17 which carried out most of the rescue operation that saved the lives of 21 others.
AT 11:40 P.M., Thursday, Sept. 8, 1910, the flagship of the Pere Marquette Railway Co. carferry fleet left Ludington, bound for Milwaukee with a full load of freight cars. It was to be her last voyage and one surrounded by mystery that lingers to this day.
The Pere Marquette No. 18 was less than 10 years old and one of three vessels the fleet owned that were of identical size 350 feet long, 56 feet in width. She had been launched in Cleveland in 1902, a year after her sister ship, the P.M. 17. Aside from a busy schedule of hauling freight and passengers between Ludington and the Wisconsin ports of Milwaukee and Manitowoc, the 18 was also used extensively during the summer months as an excursion ship operating out of Chicago.
The summer of 1910 had been no different from other summers. The 18 had been removed from its regular cross-lake run at the end of May and sent to Chicago where she had a big summer as an excursion ship. She completed that role on Labor Day and at 4 a.m. on Sept. 7 the 18 left Chicago for Ludington, arriving at her dock here at 6 p.m. According to newspaper accounts of that day, the 18 had undergone frequent inspections while she was operating out of Chicago, the last being made the week of her departure for Ludington. She had been found to be in excellent condition by the U.S. inspectors who had examined her.
UPON HER arrival in Ludington, a gang of scrubbers and cleaners went aboard to complete preparing her for service here. Most of the paraphernalia used in the excursion business had been removed before she left Chicago so the 18 was ready to resume her Ludington-to-Wisconsin run by late evening on Sept. 8. The 18 was filled with coal, loaded with 29 freight cars, nine passengers-including two stowaways and a crew of 52, which counted a number of scrubbers and cleaners still aboard to help complete the transition from the excursion season.
After clearing the Ludington harbor, the P.M. 18 set course for Milwaukee and apparently nothing occurred during the first few hours of the voyage that was out of the ordinary. But at 3:30 a.m. the first indication of the impending disaster arrived on the bridge when First Assistant Engineer C.L. Rosencrans reported to First Mate Joseph Brezinski that the vessel was taking water.
One of the survivors, Simon Burke, a wheelsman who had come on duty at 12:30 a.m., said later that Brezinski immediately notified Captain Peter Kilty who rushed to the pilot house so that he could assess the situation.
There was a strong wind blowing that night and the white caps were breaking over the car deck. Capt. Kilty changed the ship's course to the south to ease the condition.
For the next 40 minutes the 18 struggled down the lake as crewmen battled to keep her afloat. Throughout this time, no one, at least not the officers, seriously thought the 18 was in any immediate danger. She had taken considerable water in other storms and had no problem in keeping the vessel in a safe condition.
BY 4:10 A.M., however, the situation had worsened considerably with the water still pouring in and the ship beginning to settle at a faster rate. At 4:10 Capt. Kilty ordered the 18 to change course to the west and pointed her bow for the nearest point of the Wisconsin shore. At the same time he ordered the engines slowed. Exactly five minutes later, Capt. Kilty considered the condition of the ship to be sufficiently serious enough to summon all hands.
For the next two hours and 15 minutes the crew of the 18 fought a losing battle to save the ship. Despite the growing seriousness of the situation, the officers and crew still believed they had a chance to save the vessel.
But it was only a matter of time.
One of the accounts of the final moments of the 18 was told by Chief Steward Frank Young:
"I HAD been asleep in my cabin when I was awakened by one of the crewmen who told me to come on deck. I looked at my watch it was a quarter after four. I felt that something serious must be the matter or Capt. Kilty would not have roused us. I dressed hastily and went down the after stairway to the car deck. At that time water was washing up on the car deck as far as the foot of the stairs. I went and got my boys (steward's department) together and sent them down to assist in shoving freight cars overboard but the captain thought he had all the men he needed."
(In an effort to lighten the ship and raise her water line, Capt. Kilty had ordered all of the freight cars dumped over the stern but some of the cars had become stuck after their first trucks of the cars had dropped over the deck.)
"After a while the captain changed the course," Young continued, "And later he came to the after bridge to watch the attempt being made to rid the ship of the cars that were hung up.
"Finally, he ordered the boats lowered and all the boats on the port side were let down. Two men were put in each of these boats to keep them from knocking against the side of the ship as it rolled in the sea. Later another man was sent down to bail the water which splashed into them. These boats were let down just for an emergency.
"At various times I talked with the engineers and firemen and was informed that there was no water in either engine room or fire room. So long as this condition lasted I believed we would get out alright. Towards the last we were not making much headway, however, moving only about three miles an hour and the engines were slowed down.
"ABOUT 7:30 A.M. I was standing on the upper deck aft of mid-ship. The ship gave a great lurch to port and I stepped into a lifeboat lying along side which was brought up to the level of the rail. At the same time I yelled to the man to cut the painter (rope). He picked up an axe and cut the line aft but before he could cut the line forward the ship sank taking the boat with it. I leaped into the water and was picked up with others who were floating with me on wreckage by a lifeboat from the No. 17."
Burke related the events during the final hours before the 18 sank from his vantage point on the bridge.
"I went on watch at 12:30 a.m. and at 3:30 a.m. the assistant engineer (Rosencrans) notified Mate Brezinski that the ship was taking water. The mate immediately notified Captain Kilty. At 3:30 a.m. he changed the ship's course to the south to ease her in the sea and at 4:10 he again changed course heading directly for the Wisconsin shore. At that time he ordered the engines checked down, I do not know why they were slowed and I asked several people including the first mate (Brown) and he said he didn't know. I believe everyone thought we would pull through. At 5:45 a.m. Chief Engineer E.R. Leedham came to the pilot house and asked how she was steering. He said then he felt the ship would pull through.
"A FEW MINUTES later the mate brought me a life preserver and said, 'You may need one of these'. Two minutes before she went down the lights went out. At that time I put on my coat and the water was already coming up the deck almost to the pilot house and I saw no use of staying there any longer. I put on the life preserver and jumped overboard. I went down a long ways and in another wreck I was in I went down 50 feet but the pressure then was nothing like I experienced when I jumped from the 18. I felt like I was stoved in. I came up alright and was picked up by one of the 17's boats.
"In the work of rescuing the men I want to say that Captain Russell (of the PM 17) handled his boat fine. I have seen quite a little in my time and I know he did the best that could be done."
The rescue work by the Pere Marquette 17 was not only heroic but costly, too. Two seamen from the 17, Joe Peterson, a watchman, and Jacob Jacobsen, a scrubber, drowned when the lifeboat they were operating was smashed by the rolling 18.
As the 18 began its fatal plunge, going down by the stern, the air compressors aboard exploded with a tremendous roar, shooting men and debris high into the air. The explosion was believed to be the chief cause of most of the fatalities.
During the final minutes of the 18's life, when it became apparent to the officers that the ship would not survive, the carferry's wireless operator, Stephen F. Sczepanek, began sending out emergency calls for help and earned for himself a place in maritime history.
SCZEPANEK STUCK with his wireless set and was lost when the vessel sank, becoming the first radio operator lost at sea. His name is now inscribed on a memorial in Battery Park, New York City, along with the names of other radio men who died in the line of duty. The list includes the wireless operator of the Titantic, who was lost nearly two years later.
Sczepanek's messages were intercepted ashore and rumors of the wreck spread before the ship actually went down. The first rumor that the 18 had sunk was on the streets of Ludington at 6 a.m., an hour and a half before she actually went down.
But the wireless messages did their job. The Pere Marquette carferries 17 and 6 were joined by the tugs Reiss, Tessler, Welcome, Meyer and Ewig at the rescue scene. As a result, 21 crewmen and passengers were saved.
As in any time of disaster, numerous rumors were started. There were stories that the ship was unfit and that the officers knew she was unfit and took her out against their will. But the 18 had undergone inspection in Chicago before arriving in Ludington. The Ludington Record of 1910 said every captain always sails when he is ready to sail and would not consider it if the ship were not seaworthy.
THE CAUSE of the disaster remains unknown to this day. Many theories were advanced. There was a great amount of water being taken aboard and this raises two questions: How did the boat fill and why did she sink this time when, according to those familiar with the 18, she had taken as much water on other occasions and had no trouble?
Some people suggested that seacocks in the flicker had been left open but a crewman who survived positively said this was not true. The newspaper believed there was some hole in the hull that escaped inspection.
Whatever the cause, and where ever the blame rests, does not take away the fact that 29 people were lost when the 18 sank.
Here is a list of the victims:
Capt. Peter Kilty, master, Ludington; Joseph Brezinski, first mate, Manitowoc; W.H. Brown, second mate, Ludington; S.F. Sezepanek, purser, radio operator, Worchester, Mass.; E.R. Leedham, chief engineer, Ludington; C.L. Rosencrans, first assistant, Northport; Paul Renner, second assistant, Ludington; Oiler, name unknown, Norwegian; A.J. Mack, steward, West Field, N.Y.; W. H. Cummings, passenger, Chicago; John Schroufnagl, cook, Milwaukee; N.L. Bertrand, passenger, Ludington; Mike Heythaler, fireman, Firstville; Same Bouchie, fireman, Nova Scotia; W. Parker, fireman, Maine City; John Stone, lookout, residence unknown; Ole Bakken, wheelsman, residence unknown; Joe Marlowe, scrubber, Ludington; Tom Kelly and brother, stowaways, Detroit; Frank "Chicago Frank" Warner, porter, Chicago; Jacobson, no first name, seaman, residence unknown; Charles Jensen, oiler, residence unknown; Ed Colbean, passenger, Saginaw; Joe Peterson, watchman, P.M. 17; Jacob Jacobsen, scrubber, P.M. 17; Peter Hire, watchman, Chicago; Mrs. Marion Turner, cabin maid, Ludington; A Fireman, name unknown.