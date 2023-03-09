Justus S. Stearns moved to the City of Ludington when that young timber town was just three years old.
And from his arrival in 1876 until his death in 1933 at the age of 88, he was probably the dominant figure in Ludington's first 100 years.
This thumbnail chronology gives some indication of his achievements:
1810: Established his first Mason County lumbering community, four miles east of Branch, known as Stearns Siding.
1898: Organized the Stearns Salt & Lumber Co., later sold to Morton Salt Co., and then to the Dow Chemical Co. Took over and saved the financially distressed Epworth Hotel. His action is credited with preserving Epworth Heights as an integral resort community.
1901: Built the Stearns Hotel
1902: Purchased the Ludington & Northern Railway, known as the "Dummy Line.
1907: Donated the site and buildings for the Paulina Stearns Hospital. (The Stearns family also donated two tracts of lakefront property which make up Stearns Park and the city beach.)
1908: Acquired, and later sold, the Carrom Company.
1909: Established, and later sold, the Stearns Motor Mfg. Company.
1910: Became president of the First National Bank of Ludington.
1917: Purchased, and later sold, Handy Things Mfg. Co.
1918-Closed the dwindling lumber industry in Mason County.
In 1923, the civic leaders of Ludington (No women included) gathered at a memorable banquet to honor Stearns on the occasion of his 78th birthday in recognition of his service to the community.
His stenographer, Miss E. Elizabeth Dickey, recently recalled, "I still have the first letter I wrote for him. He'd written a letter to a clinic seeking help for a crippled Ludington girl." Through his efforts and financial assistance, the girl was healed, escaping what loomed as a lifetime in a wheel-chair.
"And what he did for that girl," Miss Dickey continued, "was just one of the many philanthropic things he did in his lifetime.
"I don't think a day passed when he didn't help somebody. I used to make out his checks. He was generous to a fault. He gave, and he gave and he gave.
"I remember how he'd outfit needy children for school in the fall. And he sent so many of the young people to college.
"On Hospital Tag Day, we'd be selling tags along the main street corners, and he'd come along and give generously to each corner."
Miss Dickey keeps a copy of the handsomely bound brochure which was passed out to each of the 99 regional leaders who attended Stearns' 78th birthday celebration.
Included in the brochure is a 15-page biographic sketch of Justus Stearns.
His adult life, and his prospering career as a lumberman and industrialist are intertwined with the growth years of Ludington.
The brochure, therefore, serves as a capsule history of the man and the city, their careers usually following parallel paths.
Below are excerpts from that biography:
Justus Smith Stearns was born April 10, 1845, in Chatauqua County, N.Y., the son of Mr. and Mrs. Heman S. Stearns, farmers of that place.
(As a farm boy,) he faced the bitter cold of winter mornings, even as farm boys do today, stamping his feet and blowing on his fingers, fighting off Jack Frost as he made his way to the stables.
To milk 12 cows became his daily task, after which he trudged three miles to district school.
Later, a brief business course at Poughkeepsie, New York, finished his education as far as school was concerned.
When Justus reached the age of 16 years, his parents moved to Erie, Pa., where his father engaged in the retail lumber business and the son became his assistant.
Henceforth, it was the school of life and business experience in which he studied.
From Erie, the family moved in 1862 to Conneaut, Ohio, where the father continued in the lumber business, engaging in both the manufacturing and retail lines, the son being associated with him in this business for 10 years.
It was in Conneaut during this period that Mr. Stearns was married to Miss Paulina Lyon… whose death in 1904 caused universal grief in Ludington.
Mrs. Stearns was a sister of Thomas R. Lyon, Mrs. Eber B. Ward and Mrs. James F. Wade, and a half-sister of J.B. Lyon. It was through this relationship and association that J.S. Stearns was induced to move with his family to Ludington.
Mr. Ward, who was one of the pioneer lumbermen of Michigan, had acquired a large tract of pine and built two large sawmills at Ludington where he had but fairly started operations when he died suddenly in Detroit in the winter of 1874-75.
J.S. Stearns, back in Conneaut, had contracted with Mr. Ward to deliver certain consignments of lumber, but Mr. Ward's sudden death and the generally unsettled condition of the lumber market brought disaster to this undertaking, driving Mr. Stearns into bankruptcy. It may be said here, however, that in later years when he was well on his feet financially, he returned (to Conneaut) and paid all those debts from which the bankruptcy law had legally freed him.
In 1876, Mr. Stearns came to Ludington to assist in the fast developing business of the Ward interests. With his family he took up his residence in one of the small cottages under the hill in the Fourth Ward (where the Stearns planing mill later stood.)
For two years, he clerked in the big company supply store maintained by the Ward estate at a salary of $75 per month.
In 1880, Mr. Stearns severed his connection with the Ward estate and… built a small sawmill about four miles east of Branch and 2½ miles south from the Pere Marquette Railroad track. Later the mill was moved out to the railroad in order to take advantage of shipping facilities. The place became known as Stearns Siding (where) lumber manufacturing was carried on for about 10 years.
Stearns then engaged in a series of rapid expansions in the lumber and mineral businesses. In 1901, he bought 30,000 acres of timber land in Kentucky, and 3,840 acres at the Odana Indian reservation in Wisconsin. He then purchased tracts of land in Kentucky and Tennessee, eventually acquiring 107,000 acres.
Meanwhile, in 1898, Mr. Stearns purchased… in Ludington and Mason County… several hundred acres of pine land, the saw mill, salt block, salt wells and all the buildings and docks on the take advantage of shipping facilities. The place became known as Stearns Siding (where) lumber manufacturing was carried on for about 10 years.
(In 1917, the electric company was sold to the Michigan Consumers' Light & Power Co., the present owner.)
(Stearns also branched out into manufacturing during this period. In 1908 he bought the Carrom Co. in 1909, he established the Stearns Motor Mfg. Co., and in 1917, bought Handy Things, Mfg. Co.)
In 1916, the Stearns interest purchased large timber tracts at L'Anse, Mich., and at Lake Linden, Wis., and established three retail lumber yards in Grand Rapids, operated by what is known as the Marquette Lumber Co. of Grand Rapids. Subsequently, the L'Anse property was sold to Henry Ford.
In the early days of the Epworth Assembly resort, Stearns became a member of the board of directors.
When the resort was still young, he built a handsome cottage on the (Epworth) grounds which long served as his summer home.
The maintenance of Epworth Hotel early became a problem to the Assembly. It was necessary to the life of the resort to have a good hotel, but the brief resort season made it difficult to realize sufficient returns to meet the expense of opening and running the house during but two months of the year.
In order to help the Assembly bridge this difficulty, the Stearns Salt & Lumber Co. leased Epworth Hotel for a term of years, and managed it upon their own responsibility.
After 10 years, they turned it back to the Assembly, greatly improved and upon a paying basis. Mr. Stearns also made other substantial contributions to Epworth during a 25-year period.
The story of Hotel Stearns is not so different in some respects from that of Epworth Hotel. Ludington needed a hotel. The only hostelry in the city at that time could offer acceptable entertainment to the traveling public was a small house on South James Street, known as Read House, conducted by Captain and Mrs. Read.
The Stearns Hotel was built in 1901 and had done as much, perhaps, as any institution in Ludington to popularize this city and attract tourists, commercial travelers and people of influence.
Another problem encountered by the Epworth Assembly was that of transportation between Ludington and the resort.
To meet this need, a stock company was formed for the building and operating of the Ludington and Northern Railway, popularly known as the "dummy line," between the city and Epworth.
In 1901-02, Mr. Stearns and his associates bought out the other stockholders and took over management of the railroad. After operating it between Ludington and Epworth for several seasons., they extended the line to Hamlin Lake, using it not only as a passenger line but for hauling logs from Hamlin to Stearns Mill; also for a couple of years to the Cartier Lumber Mill from their logging camps in Hamlin.
Later, the road was extended across Lincoln fields to the foot of the big sand dune known as "Old Baldie," and the hauling of sand from the dune became the principal business of the road, the passenger service having been discontinued.
In 1909, Stearns (and others) established the Gile Tractor & Engine Co., building a factory for the manufacture of heavy duty stationary and marine engines.
In 1914, Stearns bought out the others and became the sole owner, giving his personal direction to the conduct of the factory, now known as the Stearns Motor Manufacturing Co.
In addition to the engines mentioned above, his plant produced large quantities of castings for the automobile and engine companies of Flint and Muskegon.
During the years of his business ascendancy, Mr. Stearns was constantly importuned to direct his energy and attention along political lines.
Always a staunch Republican, he never failed to participate actively in campaigns and elections… but for years steadfastly declined to become a candidate for any public office.
However, there came a time when the pressure became too great. In 1898… he was nominated for Secretary of State on the Republican ticket and elected by an overwhelming majority.
(Two years later he was selected as one of three candidates for governor of Michigan at the Republican nominating convention which opened Sept. 12, 1900, in Grand Rapids.
(More than 100 ballots were taken during the two-day contest for the governor's nomination. The other candidates were Bliss of Saginaw, and Ferry, the seed-king, of the Detroit area.)
At this point… the Stearns supporters were confident that they could win.
But with the delegates all but exhausted and anxious to get through with it and go home, an incident not on the program occurred which, in a twinkling, deprived Ludington of the honor of sending a governor to Lansing.
Somebody, at a critical moment, rushed to the platform and, waving an American flag, stampeded the convention for Bliss, who was a Grand Army man. First a few Ferry men broke and went to Bliss, who was nominated on the subsequent ballot.
This memorable contest ended Mr. Stearns political career. He never tried to come back, having shrewdly decided the sawmill was preferable to the soap box.
Mr. Stearns has always considered himself obligated to every person who worked for him to furnish constant and steady employment. A few years ago, the market for lumber was so limited that many saw mills throughout the country closed. During that time, the foreman of the Stearns mill at Ludington came to him and reported that the yard was entirely filled with lumber, and that there was nothing to do but to shut the mill down until the lumber could be sold. Mr. Stearns said to him, "Why there is room to pile lumber all the way from Ludington to Stearns Siding. Keep the mill going and keep the men at work."
+ + +
Of the 99 persons who attended that gala dinner in 1923 honoring Justus Stearns, only A. R. Vestling, 88, a long-time officer of the National Bank of Ludington, survives. Other guests at the dinner were O.A. Starke, M.B. Barther, W.I. Steaves, E.E. Baker, J.A. Sherman, the Rev. H.A. Putnam, A.A. Keiser, A.W. Church., E.C. Hardy, W.L. Mercereau, G.H.D. Sutherland, W.J. Gleason, James Foley, James Gavan Sr., C.W. McPhail, M.Costello, John Magnusson, Frank Eckstrom, H.P. Widmark, Charles Rock, Gottfried Arnold, M. Fred Asch-backer, Dr. George O. Switzer, L.E. Andrew, James Murray, Dr. F.N. Latimer, August Tiedemann, J.S. Herrington, John H. Davies and Martin Ranf.
Also, Fred Gulembo, H.V. Huston, Jerome Harmon, P.M. Roehrig, W.L. Hammond, Gerald Swarthout, A.N. Kinney, E.O. McLean, T.A. Thompson, C.E. Becker, Fred M. Walker, W.F. Gregory, W.A. Spencer, A.H. Burch, H.M. Hallett, H.M. Haff, Martin Abrahamson, Elbert Keene, R.J. Quail, E.C. Rohn, J.G. Ackersville, Dr. F.W. Heysett, S.M. Snow, C.H. Brandt, Charles Forslind, C. Hagerman, Fred Hermann, Ben Gregory, Joseph Sahlmark, H.G. Abbott, H.L. Williams, and Frank Washatka.
Also, O.J. Wangen, Axel Johnson, James Madsen, William Stram, Nathan Joseph, Alex Laidlaw, Dr. W.H. Taylor, Charles C. Caswell, A.W. Hamel, Ray Cartier, Bernard Ostendorf, P.C. Hansen, K.B. Matthews, S. Kupper, George A. Drach, J.N. Taggert, B.E. Waltz, Fred Read, Dean Thompson, F.O. Widmark, George Baltzer, K.L. Ashbacker, George E. Dorrell, Charles Hansen, F.B. Olney, C.W. Perry, C.F. Olmstead, A.M. Johnson, C.B. Jagger, H.L. Haskell, H.E. Waits, David Gions and W.A. Miller.
By the way, the menu for the Stearns banquet included cream of celery soup, salted nuts, olives and fresh celery; roast jellied cranberries, candied sweet potatoes, eggplant, French peas, hearts of lettuce with Russian dressing; angel food cake, ice cream motif Stearns, coffee, cigarettes and cigars.